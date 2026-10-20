Prince Harry’s spokesperson has denied his latest interview comments were intended as a swipe at his brother, Prince William.

The clarification follows speculation about remarks Harry made during a GQ interview exploring grief and family relationships.

Prince Harry has spoken about wanting reconciliation with his family in a new interview (Credit: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry discusses grief over his family relationships amid William estrangement

The Duke of Sussex recorded the interview in late September. GQ released it on Tuesday, October 20.

Harry was asked whether he grieves the complicated relationships he has with his father and brother. He confirmed that he did, describing family breakdown as something many others would recognise.

His answer discussed disagreements between siblings, as well as broken relationships between children and one or both parents.

He then told GQ: “And some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out.”

Addressing suggestions that Harry meant his brother in his comments, his official spokesperson said: “It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”

William and Harry remain estranged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry shares his hopes for repairing family relationships

Meanwhile, when asked whether he could repair the hurt, Harry said he believed that was possible. However, he acknowledged that painful experiences can leave marks that remain.

He stressed his desire to reconcile: “Yeah of course, I think every wound… look, scars stick around forever but… what your perception is and what your mindset is to these things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do.”

Harry said he recognised that letting go of the past becomes harder when past events continue to affect everyday life.

Read more: Meghan Markle stuns fans with ‘glowing’ appearance as she and Prince Harry visit Nottingham

He said there was already enough drama in the world and in people’s lives without continuing issues within families.

When the interviewer suggested family tensions were not worthwhile, Harry noted the difficulty of saying that to those involved.

Meanwhile, the interview’s publication coincided with a royal state visit at Windsor. King Charles, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the Sultan of Oman to the UK.

Last year, Harry expressed a desire to reconcile with his family. He told the BBC: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.”

It comes after years of tell-all interviews from him and Meghan as well as Harry’s memoir Spare, which contained damning allegations about his family. It’s believed that Harry and William still aren’t on speaking terms.

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