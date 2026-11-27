Princess Kate has described cancer or long-term illness as “a lonely road” in a new clip from her documentary Heal.

Speaking in the film, Kate, Princess of Wales, shares her experiences with a Shine Cancer Support group. The charity supports adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales’ documentary, Heal, will premiere this weekend (Credit: YouTube / The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Princess Kate opens up at a cancer support group in her new documentary Heal

Kate is shown greeting members and shaking hands before sitting with them to hear their stories.

She explains why having somewhere to talk openly means so much to her.

She says: “I haven’t really explored this outside my family so thank you for allowing me the time to do that and an open space to explore that. I really appreciate it so thank you.”

Elsewhere in the preview, she reflects on the connections she has made with other people affected by cancer.

“My illness has brought me alongside so many others navigating their own journeys too. This has become so much more than a personal or solitary experience but really a collective one,” she says.

Those conversations sit alongside footage of her Three Peaks Challenge in June. The challenge took her up the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

The film also captures her embracing Prince William and their three children after completing the feat.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and confirmed she was in remission in January 2025 (Credit: Zak Hussein)

When Princess Kate’s documentary Heal airs

The 30-minute documentary airs on BBC One on Sunday, November 29, at 6.40pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer from midday.

The film explores life beyond diagnosis, including the support people can find during recovery. Kate hopes it will help others facing cancer and improve access to care that supports wellbeing during and after treatment.

All money received through the documentary’s distribution will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping people living with and beyond cancer.

When did the Princess of Wales have cancer?

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She underwent treatment as she took time away from her royal duties.

She announced the end of her treatment in September 2024 before revealing she was in remission in January 2025.

Read more: Princess Kate ‘delighted’ as she receives new patronage ahead of her documentary Heal

The Princess of Wales’ documentary Heal will also air internationally, including on NBCUniversal in the US on November 30, Channel 9 in Australia on December 1 and CTV and Noovo in Canada on December 7.

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