Nicole Scherzinger and her fiancé Thom Evans have split after seven years together.

Thom, 41, announced the news in an Instagram Story on Friday, November 27.

Nicole, 48, and the former rugby player had announced their engagement in 2023. They had previously discussed plans to marry in Hawaii.

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have split after seven years (Credit: ENT)

Thom Evans announces split from Nicole Scherzinger

In his statement, Thom said the breakup was not the outcome he had wanted. He added that he respected Nicole’s decision and wished her happiness in the future.

Describing what the end of their relationship meant to him, he wrote they had “seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together”.

His statement in full read: “It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together.

“After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time.”

He added: “Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole’s decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life. Thom x.”

Thom Evans spoke out about their split in a statement on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole Scherzinger had discussed wedding and family plans

Before the split, Nicole had spoken about both marriage and becoming a mother, while balancing those hopes with her work.

In 2024, she discussed her wish to have children, explaining that she would need to make time around her career. At that stage, her professional commitments were taking priority over wedding planning.

“Oh my gosh, I would love to [have children],” she told the Mirror. “I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

Their relationship began after they met on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. The engagement followed in 2023, four years after their first meeting on the programme.

Read more: ‘Goddess’ Nicole Scherzinger, 48, ageing like a ‘super fine wine’ in bustier and fishnet tights

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