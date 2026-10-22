‘Goddess’ Nicole Scherzinger, 48, ageing like a ‘super fine wine’ in bustier and fishnet tights

Nicole Scherzinger has backed Jade Thirlwall with a lingerie video as Angel of My Dreams enjoys a US boost.

Her Instagram clip arrived on Wednesday, following Kylie Jenner’s Fantasy Bra appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Jade’s debut solo single soundtracked Kylie’s runway walk.

MailOnline reported that the song had entered Spotify’s US Daily Top Songs chart for the first time. It landed at No. 197, with hundreds of thousands of new streams overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

Nicole Scherzinger’s lingerie video wins Jade Thirlwall’s approval

Nicole chose a red strappy bustier, a fringed skirt and fishnet tights for her video, with Jade’s track playing over it. A fan blew her dark hair as she posed.

“Eat your heart out,” she captioned the post.

Jade spotted the Pussycat Dolls singer’s tribute and left a string of heart-eye emojis in the comments.

The former Little Mix star has also been enjoying the unexpected crossover between her music and the lingerie show.

The renewed attention comes two years after Angel of My Dreams launched Jade’s solo recording career in 2024. The single reached number seven in the UK charts.

Jade followed Little Mix’s 2022 hiatus with a solo career that has already brought major recognition. She won Best Pop Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards and released her debut album, That’s Showbiz, Baby!, that year.

‘Goodness me’

In response, Nicole’s fans flooded her with heaps of praise.

“Like a super fine wine, the older the finer and hotter she gets!” one user wrote.

“That outfit was insane,” another person shared.

“Goodness me Nicole,” a third remarked, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Goddess,” a fourth said.

Nicole’s fans gushed over the post (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kylie Jenner’s Fantasy Bra appearance divides fans

While Jade celebrated the song’s runway outing, Kylie’s casting attracted a more mixed reaction.

She wore the $50million Fantasy Bra alongside white angel wings, a miniskirt and clear heels. The bra featured a $22million yellow diamond centrepiece and 4,410 natural diamonds.

Some fans criticised the casting on X, with others calling for the fashion show to be cancelled. Kylie became the first non-Angel to model the piece, which returned to the runway for the first time since 2018.

Her sister Kendall Jenner, however, offered enthusiastic support beneath Kylie’s Instagram recap video.

Kendall called her “a gorgeous woman!!!” as Kylie shared the runway moment with Angel of My Dreams attached.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger fans turn on star as she makes ‘deluded’ career move following poor ticket sales: ‘I’ve never heard of anything more ridiculous’

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