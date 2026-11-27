Bobby Brazier has said he still speaks to brother Freddy and sees his baby niece regularly.

The 23-year-old shared the family update during a TikTok live on Thursday, November 26, after viewers asked about his younger brother.

As well as discussing their contact, Bobby spoke about his time with Freddy’s daughter and her grandfather, Jeff Brazier.

Bobby opened up about seeing his niece (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Bobby Brazier shares update on baby niece Isla Jade

Freddy, 22, shares nine-month-old Isla Jade with his former partner Holly. The pair reportedly split in June, a few months after welcoming their daughter.

The conversation wasn’t only about the two brothers. Bobby also offered a glimpse of Jeff with the youngest member of the family.

Speaking about his niece, as reported by the MailOnline, he said: “I see her all the time, she has the most beautiful smile and my dad, he makes her smile.”

Isla Jade is named after Bobby and Freddy’s late mother, Jade Goody, who died from cervical cancer in 2009.

Holly and Freddy welcomed their daughter earlier this year (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Bobby Brazier answers questions about his brother Freddy

Bobby’s comments about his family followed questions which he initially appeared reluctant to answer.

He had started the live video while sitting on a friend’s sofa in Harlow, Essex, his hometown. He was wrapped in a blanket and listening to rap music.

Viewers began asking about Freddy, prompting Bobby to question why he should discuss his brother on the stream.

According to the Mail, he said: “I’m not going to talk to you about my brother; why would I talk to you about my brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

He also asked how to bring in a moderator to manage the comments. However, he went on to speak warmly about Freddy and their relationship.

He reportedly said: “Of course I speak to my brother. I love him and try to meet up with him all the time.

“There’s so much about Freddy that’s so much better than me; I have so much to learn about that kid. I’ll speak about it one day.

“I love my brother to pieces, to pieces, I love him more than anybody.”

He later described Freddy as sweet, charming and generous, offering further praise for his younger sibling as the live continued.

Read more: Jeff Brazier shares ‘beautiful’ news as son Bobby returns home following his move to New York

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