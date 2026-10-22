Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy’s response to doctor’s warning that he ‘might die’ if he performed for final time

Ozzy Osbourne knew his farewell concert could be fatal before taking the stage, Sharon Osbourne has revealed.

Speaking to The Sun, Sharon said doctors had also told Ozzy he had only months left to live.

She said: “The doctors told him if he performed, he might die. Ozzy asked how long he had left and they said it was months. He said, ‘I’ve had the most amazing life. What is a few more months going to do, with me in pain and being miserable? I’d rather go my way.’ And he did — on the greatest high.”

The Black Sabbath singer died aged 76, just 17 days after the show. Sharon said living without him had proved harder than she and their children ever imagined.

The family has channelled its energy into a film of the Back To The Beginning concert. It reaches cinemas on October 28.

Sharon Osbourne opened up about Ozzy’s final show (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert came with medical fears

The farewell took place at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5, 2025, in front of around 44,000 fans.

For Sharon, the preparations brought serious worries about whether her husband could manage the performance.

She said Ozzy had emphysema and could experience sharply different days, sometimes waking unable to breathe comfortably.

His ability to sing was another concern. But Sharon said he remained determined to reunite with his bandmates and see his friends and fans.

She said: “He wanted to play with Sabbath one last time.”

Bill Ward, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi joined the farewell. Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Slayer also performed during the event, which lasted more than ten hours.

The concert film runs for two-and-a-half hours, bringing that gathering to the big screen.

Ozzy Osbourne died last year (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Sharon Osbourne describes life after Ozzy

Away from the concert, Sharon spoke about the different ways their family has been coping.

She expects her grief to remain with her for the rest of her life. She said: “I had counselling in the beginning.”

Watching the film in Los Angeles proved particularly difficult for their daughter Aimee, who had to leave the screening.

Sharon said Jack had helped her with business matters, while Kelly was processing the loss in her own way.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy’s ‘petrifying’ final days as she shares emotional new details: ‘We never told my kids’

She has also kept Ozzy’s phone number active, revealing that some of his friends still send him messages.

Sharon continues to speak to him herself, asking what he would do when she needs guidance.

Support has come from strangers, too. She recalled a woman approaching her in M&S to offer condolences while she was shopping.

Letters, cards and flowers have continued arriving from fans around the world, with Sharon also receiving a letter from King Charles.

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