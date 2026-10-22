Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster’s secret girlfriend of many years ‘revealed’: ‘They are very happy together’

Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster has reportedly been in a relationship with television executive girlfriend Hannah Rose since 2022.

The Daily Mail has identified Hannah as the comedian’s long-term partner, with a relative describing their life together. The report says the couple share a home and four cats.

A family member told the newspaper: “They are very happy together. They lead a fairly quiet life together.”

James has attracted admirers during The Celebrity Traitors, where he has become the third Traitor. His humour and awkward charm have made him an unexpected heart-throb, according to the newspaper.

James has been with his girlfriend since 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Acaster shares quiet life with girlfriend Hannah Rose

The relationship has not been entirely hidden: James has mentioned having a girlfriend on podcasts without naming her.

Speaking to the New Cue newsletter, he described a routine involving breakfast together, exercise and evenings watching films.

“The cats wake us up around 6.30am,” he said.

Their cats are called Terry, Alex, Roo and Spider-Man, the Daily Mail reports. James described picking up bircher muesli and filter coffee nearby before eating breakfast with his girlfriend.

He also spoke about listening to music, taking walks and finding time for a nap during the day.

Cats even featured in the early stages of their romance. In June, James suggested bonding with Hannah’s cat Chicken helped before they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend.

The pair were also photographed on holiday in Cumbria last year with friends including Ed Gamble and Nish Kumar.

James’ girlfriend is a television executive (Credit: press)

How James Acaster met Hannah Rose

James met Hannah while she worked on his BBC podcast, James Acaster’s Perfect Sounds, according to the Daily Mail.

The series ran for two years from 2020 and centred on his favourite albums released in 2016.

Hannah’s career has included roles at ITV, Channel 4 and the BBC, alongside work at Penguin Random House.

She became an assistant commissioner for BBC Comedy in 2021, working with comedians including James, Sofie Hagen and Alison Spittle.

Her later roles included Tiger Aspect Productions and New Writing North, before she returned to the BBC in 2024.

She also serves on judging panels for the Royal Television Society and British Podcast Awards, according to the newspaper.

ED! contacted James’s representatives for comment.

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