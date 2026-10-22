In a new health update, Dame Judi Dench says she can no longer read or act as her eyesight continues to deteriorate.

The 91-year-old discussed the effects of age-related macular degeneration on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, she explained how sight loss has affected everyday encounters and time in her garden.

Dame Judi Dench has shared an update on her health (Credit: David Betteridge Splash News)

Judi Dench shares new health update

Her close friend Brendan O’Hea joined the interview, describing changes to the creative activities she once enjoyed.

Brendan, who co-wrote her new autobiography, said Judi can no longer paint watercolours. Instead, she has started making animals by tearing paper, challenging other people to create sheep or unicorns.

He described the game as another way for her to express herself. He also acknowledged that her difficulties get her down.

Judi spoke about missing the bluebells this summer, too.

She told Emma: “They said this summer was absolutely sensational with bluebells – I couldn’t see one.”

She explained that memories help her picture her trees, alongside what she can still make out. The actress also plants trees to remember people she has lost.

Judi Dench revisits Cats in her memoir

Alongside the radio interview, Judi has reflected on her film career in her upcoming memoir.

Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It? includes her thoughts on the 2019 adaptation of Cats. She played Old Deuteronomy but has never watched the film’s final cut.

In the book, she calls the production a “waste of goodwill and talent”.

It is one chapter in a career spanning more than seven decades across theatre, television and film.

Judi won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1999 for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love. She also became the first woman to play M in the James Bond films, starting with GoldenEye in 1995.

Dame Judi was joined by friend Brendan O’Hea for the interview (Credit: YouTube / Radio 4’s Today programme)

Judi explains the impact on performing

Judi was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012. The condition now makes recognising faces difficult, sometimes prompting her to approach the wrong person.

She described nearly hugging strangers before realising her mistake.

Discussing the activities she can no longer do, she told Emma: “I can’t be on stage. I can’t do a play anymore.”

She added: “I can’t do a film anymore. I can’t read anymore.”

She said she has to adjust, make allowances and try not to dwell on those changes.

Audio continues to have an important place in her life. As Judi explained: “The radio has always been important to me.”

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