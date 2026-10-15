Judi Dench shares heartbreaking update amid declining health: ‘It’s not good’

Dame Judi Dench has revealed she can no longer see the television as her eyesight deteriorates.

The 91-year-old shared the update with Yours Magazine, describing the impact of her age-related macular degeneration.

“It has affected me, yes. I can’t see the television anymore, and I can’t see bright light; it is not good. It is just a boring thing. My ma had it too,” she said.

Judi also needs help walking along red carpets because she fears tripping, even on flat ground.

The changes have restricted her acting roles, but she remains determined to work for as long as she can.

Discussing her career with Yours, she admitted she still worries about being out of work.

“I hardly dare say that it has not happened to me. I don’t want to tempt fate,” she added.

Judi has opened up about her eyesight (Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Judi Dench’s eye condition

Judi was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, often shortened to AMD, in 2012.

According to the NHS, the condition affects central vision and usually first develops in people in their 50s.

It does not cause total blindness, but it can make reading and recognising faces difficult.

The NHS says sight can deteriorate without treatment, either gradually over years or more rapidly over weeks or months.

For Judi, reading scripts is no longer possible. She has previously said her photographic memory helps her remember some lines.

Judi previously described her approach to managing sight loss during an interview with Hello! Magazine.

“If you’re an actress, you can act that you can see. I’ve had to act all my life, so I can act that I can see.”

She has age-related macular degeneration (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Judi Dench’s screen and writing projects

Despite those difficulties, Judi’s recent projects span film, television and writing.

She appeared in a 13-minute screen tribute to the late comedian Barry Cryer this year.

She also voiced a talking smart fridge in the family fantasy film The Magic Faraway Tree.

Her other screen credits include a cameo in the 2022 musical film Spirited.

On Sky Arts, she presents Tea with Judi Dench, which has welcomed Sir Ian McKellen as a guest.

She has also co-written Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, a memoir spanning her life.

The book covers her York childhood, her marriage, and memorable moments from her career.

Read more: Dame Judi Dench shares heartbreaking update on ‘traumatic’ health battle: ‘I can’t see any more’

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