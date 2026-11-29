Shirley Ballas has addressed romance rumours about Giuseppe Nonnis, insisting their relationship is a friendship.

The 66-year-old Strictly Come Dancing head judge made the comments in a new interview with The Sun.

She explained that she had known Giuseppe, 36, for eight years and had wanted to support him after his last relationship ended.

Shirley has addressed the romance rumours (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Shirley Ballas explains her friendship with Giuseppe Nonnis

MailOnline reported that the pair were seen walking a dog in September and attended Mamma Mia! The Party and The Beauty Awards together.

Their appearances together prompted speculation about a romance. However, Shirley’s explanation centres on a longstanding friendship and her wish to be there for him following his break-up.

Giuseppe has previously said he looked up to Shirley from childhood. The paper added that the pair had danced together in Hong Kong and Blackpool.

His former fiancée Dasha Chesnokova previously said he had told her nothing romantic was happening between him and Shirley, adding that she trusted him.

Shirley also had a light-hearted answer when it came to having someone to cuddle.

“Of course, there are things that can cause gossip, but I go into work, I do my job. I don’t have to explain myself. And someone to cuddle with? I’ve got my mother.”

Shirley has spoken of her dating attempts (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Shirley Ballas reveals her dating app attempt

While she dismissed a romance with Giuseppe, Shirley also discussed the possibility of meeting someone new.

Her attempt to join dating app Raya has yet to get off the ground, as she explained in the same interview.

“I tried to get on the fancy dating app Raya, I still haven’t been approved! I’m always open to dating. I like to share time with people. But I’ve got a lot of friends.”

Shirley split from her former fiancé Danny Taylor in 2024 after six years together.

Her latest comments follow an earlier interview with Prima in which she discussed how she would handle another relationship.

She said she would keep a future romance private after people judged the age difference during her relationship with Danny.

She also said she had no desire to marry again.

Read more: Maura Higgins left ‘crying’ over Shirley Ballas’ public message before DWTS final

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!