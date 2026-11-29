Strictly Come Dancing’s Tabby Stoecker sparked a difference of opinion among the judges after taking to the dancefloor for a rumba with professional partner Mark Karmalita.

While Craig Revel Horwood was left wanting more passion from the routine, head judge Shirley Ballas was full of praise for its technical difficulty, highlighting the contrasting views across the panel.

The couple scored 32 points for their performance, putting them second-to-last on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

The judges’ differing reactions centred on whether Tabby and Mark’s technically precise routine had enough emotional depth to make it stand out.

Tabby and Mark performed a rumba (Credit: BBC)

Why did Tabby Stoecker’s rumba divide the Strictly judges?

Craig Revel Horwood was not entirely convinced by the performance, feeling that the couple needed to bring more emotional intensity to their rumba at this point in the competition.

Giving his verdict on Strictly, he said: “For me, it lacked passion: that’s my biggest note.”

Anton Du Beke shared some of Craig’s reservations, suggesting that the focus on technical accuracy had come at the expense of musicality and the connection between the dancers.

He wanted the couple to tell more of a story through their movements, rather than delivering what he viewed as an overly cautious routine.

Motsi Mabuse was more receptive to the softer approach, although she did have one particular note for Tabby. She felt the dancer could have relaxed her core to help the movements flow more naturally.

Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, was particularly impressed. The head judge praised the complexity of Mark’s choreography and Tabby’s footwork, believing the routine reached a professional standard.

She even compared the performance favourably with the sort of dancing she would expect to see at Blackpool.

The scores highlighted just how far apart the judges’ opinions were. Craig gave the pair seven points, while Shirley awarded them nine. Anton and Motsi both settled on eight, leaving Tabby and Mark with 32 points overall.

Fans slammed the judges (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume

The judges may have been divided, but plenty of Strictly Come Dancing viewers were firmly in Tabby and Mark’s corner, taking to social media to share their support for the couple.

One fan wrote: “Rumba is one of the most difficult dances and this was from tabby and mark was beautiful to watch.”

Another viewer was disappointed with the score but remained confident about their chances, saying: “Gutted for Tabby and Mark with that score but tbh I don’t think they’ll be in the dance off, plenty of the audience is behind them.”

Other supporters were just as passionate, with one writing: “I’m getting very defensive over Tabby and Mark, someone hold me back!!!”

Another added: “Yesss Tabby!! Judges be nice please,” while a fifth viewer questioned the panel’s treatment of the pair: “What have these judges got against Tabby this week?”

One more fan also expressed their frustration, remarking: “The judges really don’t like Tabby and Mark do they? Which is a shame really”

How does Tabby Stoecker’s score compare with Blackpool?

The 32 points marked a notable change in fortunes for Tabby and Mark following their impressive results at Blackpool.

Anton had previously awarded the pair a perfect 10 for their Charleston, while Tabby ended the Blackpool special with an impressive 39 points. Craig had denied three couples a perfect total during the special, which also saw Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu become the eighth couple eliminated from the competition.

In that week’s dance-off, the judges unanimously chose to save Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington.

Strictly continues at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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