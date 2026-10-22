Good Morning Britain hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh announce death of colleague following cancer battle

Good Morning Britain presenters Richard Madeley and Ranvir shared news that cameraman Donovan Parsons had died.

Laura Tobin became emotional as colleagues remembered him following his death. During Thursday’s programme, Ranvir Singh reached over to take her hand as Laura’s voice began to waver.

Donovan died this week after battling cancer, Ranvir told viewers during the October 22 broadcast.

Remembering the support he gave his colleagues, Laura said: “Everybody is saying he was so supportive and loyal, he made me laugh every single morning.”

Richard and Ranvir hosted Thursday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin remembers Donovan Parsons following his death

Laura had worked alongside Donovan on location many times over the years.

During the tribute, viewers saw photographs of him with members of the Good Morning Britain team.

One showed Laura in Brighton with Donovan and another colleague. She singled out that photograph, with Donovan smiling broadly, as one of her all-time favourites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Parsons (@donnypcam)



His enthusiasm for the programme continued even when he was not working. Laura said he would watch on his days off and phone the crew to praise their efforts.

She also recalled that Donovan chose to work on his 50th birthday. He had said he could not think of anywhere he would rather be.

Laura described him as a friend to everyone, remembering his knowledge, humour and passion for the job.

GMB paid tribute to their co-star (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain honours Donovan Parsons’ career

Richard Madeley and Ranvir paused the programme to honour the cameraman, who had worked with ITN for 25 years.

Ranvir knew him from her time covering politics, having worked with him on numerous stories.

She reflected on the demands of bringing reports to viewers from locations away from the studio. That could mean overnight shifts, bitter cold, wind and rain.

She praised Donovan’s cheerful approach and willingness to tackle those challenges.

Richard spoke about how much he valued the team since joining Good Morning Britain.

He said: “It’s a proper team effort. But, of course, in all teams there are always exceptional characters, and he was one.”

Ranvir also highlighted the work needed behind the scenes to get the programme on air. She told viewers that the team missed Donovan and acknowledged how difficult the week had been.

The presenters sent their love to his wife and four children as they closed their tribute.

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