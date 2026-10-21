Singer Louise Redknapp has announced that her dog, Rudi, has sadly died in a new announcement.

The One Kiss from Heaven hitmaker shared the emotional family update on Instagram, where she posted photos of her pet from throughout the years with her two sons — Charley and Beau.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise Redknapp shares family dog has died

“Our hearts are broken. Our gorgeous boy Rudi went to sleep forever today,” she wrote in her caption.

“Thank you for 12 amazing years of love and memories Rudes, you were the most gentle, loving boy, you’ve grown old watching Chaz and Beau grow up and kept Banks in check from day one and been my shadow since the day we got you as a tiny wrinkly puppy,” Louise continued.

“We’re going to miss you doing whatever you feel like doing when you feel like doing it, managing to escape any barricade put in place ‘Roudini’, telling Banksy off, pawing us all for strokes 24/7 and most of all those wrinkles and that little curly tail wagging when we come through the front door.”

Louise said the family will miss Rudi “so so much,” adding: “Sleep tight our handsome Rudi rudi rudi go chase those squirrels over the rainbow bridge and be reunited with Blu.”

She signed off the heartfelt note with: “Love you forever. Mummy, Chaz, Beau and Banksy.”

Louise was supported by her followers (Credit: ITV)

‘The worst feeling’

Following the sad news, Louise’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Sending lots of love,” one user wrote.

“Oh darling I’m so sorry….we lost our beautiful Maggie last week. Feeling your pain and sending you & the boys massive love. Hold your memories close x,” Ruth Langsford added.

“I’m so sorry Louise, heartbroken for you. Sending love,” Emma Bunton added.

“Oh Lou, sending you loads of love and hugs,” Lisa Snowdon said.

Meanwhile, Kate Ferdinand added: “Oh Lou, the worst feeling x” with numerous heartbroken emoji.

Read more: ‘Beautiful’ Louise Redknapp, 51, defies age in bikini top and miniskirt following ‘split’ from hunky boyfriend

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