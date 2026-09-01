‘Beautiful’ Louise Redknapp, 51, defies age in bikini top and miniskirt following ‘split’ from hunky boyfriend

Louise Redknapp appeared to be putting reports of her split from her boyfriend behind her as she enjoyed a sun-soaked beach break.

The Eternal star, 51, looked in high spirits as she made the most of the final days of summer, posing in a green bikini teamed with a wrap-around skirt and linen shirt while enjoying the sunshine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise Redknapp enjoys getaway following ‘split’ from boyfriend

Louise gave fans a glimpse into her getaway on Instagram on Sunday (July 30), posting several snaps from the beach.

In one clip, the Undivided Love hitmaker could be seen grinning as she approached a mirror inside a beachside shop, appearing in a particularly cheerful mood.

She accompanied the holiday update with the caption: “Making the most of the last days of summer, happy bank holiday.”

The carefree getaway comes after Louise was reportedly left single following the end of her romance with business executive Drew Michael.

The pair had reportedly been together for two years. It was claimed last month that they had decided to go their separate ways.

A source told The Sun: “Things had been really good between them but it felt like their relationship had run its course and they both thought it was best to move on.”

The insider described the split as amicable, adding: “It was all very amicable and although it’s never fun when a relationship ends, Louise has thrown herself back into her social life and her busy work schedule.”

She is now focusing on her music career following the release of Confessions.

Louise is also preparing for her Naked Confessions UK tour next spring. The shows will feature material from the album and mark 30 years since her solo debut, Naked.

Louise and Drew reportedly split last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Looking mighty fine!’

Following her recent upload, Louise’s followers were quick to praise the age-defying star.

“You’re literally sunshine personified!” one user wrote.

“Perfect blonde,” another person shared.

“Beautiful as always Louise x,” a third remarked.

“Oh jeez you look phenomenal,” a fourth said.

“Looking mighty fine,” a fifth fan added.

Read more: ‘Wow, when did that happen?!’ Louise Redknapp leaves followers stunned as she issues emotional family update

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