Kelly Osbourne shares update on her health following ‘cruel’ remarks about her weight: ‘It’s been the hardest year of my life’

Kelly Osbourne has admitted that she was “so sick” following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, as she opened up about her weight.

The star, 41, was left heartbroken when the Black Sabbath frontman died in July 2025.

In the months that followed, Kelly faced intense scrutiny over her body, with the star admitting she “wasn’t well” at the time but has since received help and support.

Kelly opened up (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne’s sad confession about her weight following Ozzy’s death

The star opened up about the aftermath of her dad’s death in an interview with HELLO! magazine.

Kelly said: “I didn’t navigate it – I wasn’t well. How can you navigate something so cruel when you’re so sick? I’m getting a lot better. I’ve got all the help I need, and I’m grateful for the support I have in my life. [I have] this incredible team of people I’ve built around me who are not just my friends, because what you’ll find when you’re grieving is that people don’t know how to handle it, and you do lose a lot of friends…

“But the ones who stick around are the real ones.”

Kelly spoke of her grief (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Kelly’s heartbreak

Kelly, who recently split from ex-Slipknot star Sid Wilson, whom she shares son Sidney with, also admitted she believes a part of her died when Ozzy passed away.

The star heartbreakingly admitted she will never be the same again. She added that the past year has been the “hardest year of my life”.

She said: “Everything is different. I’m different. Everything has changed, but it’s just taking it one day at a time and putting the pieces back together in a way that you think will work.”

Ozzy died last year (Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Kelly Osbourne talks therapy

Kelly went on to say that she has found therapy helpful, and admitted she has a “lifetime of work” ahead of her when it comes to working through her grief.

The star said that it’s a case of putting “one foot in front of the other”, but admitted it’s a “slow process”.

However, she admitted that it’s “great” discovering things about herself and the reasons why she does things stem from her childhood.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne shows off figure in swimsuit following split from Sid Wilson

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