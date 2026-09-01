Dolly Parton funeral guests revealed as late star laid to rest in private ceremony

Dolly Parton has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Nashville, with her family confirming the country music legend was buried on Friday.

The beloved singer, who died aged 80 on 25 August “after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer”.

She was interred at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, where she was laid to rest alongside her husband of 60 years, Carl Thomas.

Dolly had a private funeral ceremony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dolly Parton funeral

Only Dolly’s immediate family were present for the intimate service, People reported.

The music icon had made arrangements for her final resting place before her death, including having her name added to the large plaque at the mausoleum. The plaque also features an engraving of the cabin in Sevier county, Tennessee, where Dolly was raised.

Following the private funeral, Dolly’s great-niece Lainey Parton shared an emotional tribute to her “Aunt Granny” on Instagram on Saturday.

“I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words,” Lainey wrote.

“From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.

“Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her.”

Lainey also expressed her gratitude to those who had supported the family following Dolly’s death, before sharing a final message for the singer.

“Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Mae Parton (@thelaineyparton)

The song Dolly wanted to be performed at her funeral

Dolly had previously spoken about her wishes for a small funeral, but the country icon had also revealed another personal detail about her ideal send-off more than a decade before her death.

Dolly spoke about the song she wanted to be performed at her funeral during an interview in 2014.

“There’s a song called ‘If We Never Meet Again.’ It’s an old country-gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“‘Where the charming roses bloom forever and where separations come no more.’ That was my daddy’s favorite. We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine.”

Read more: Dolly Parton’s estate reveals huge way how late icon will be honoured following shocking death

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