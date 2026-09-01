Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s home ‘searched by police’ in ‘terrifying’ ordeal

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have revealed police searched their home in the middle of the night after a nearby house alarm was triggered.

The couple told listeners of their NewlyParents podcast that they were woken at around 1am by four police officers knocking on their front door.

Jamie and Sophie had their house searched (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s scary police wake-up call

Speaking about the “absolutely terrifying” ordeal, Jamie admitted he was left shaken by the unexpected visit.

“The police came to our house, I’m not even going to sugarcoat it,” he said. “I’m not going to say who it is, but we have a high-profile person living on our street. So we were like, ‘Okay, this is mega.’ I was terrified. It was pretty scary.”

Sophie recalled the moment the officers arrived, saying: “We were both there like, ‘What’s going on?’ They looked in our garden. They jumped over the gate. They were like, ‘Don’t worry about it, mate.’ They go out. No one’s there.”

Jamie added: “I was [bleeping] myself. I was terrified. These guys came into the house. It’s like policemen in your house.”

Jamie admitted it was “terrifying” (Credit: Newly Parents / YouTube)

Sniffer dogs in Jamie and Sophie’s house

After the officers initially left, Jamie and Sophie asked them to return to search their basement.

The police came back with sniffer dogs, leaving Jamie particularly intimidated by the size of one of the animals!

The frightening incident comes after Jamie revealed in March that he had been robbed again, just one week after his west London home was nearly burgled.

Jamie and Sophie had previously been woken at 6am by loud bangs as balaclava-wearing intruders attempted to break into their home.

Meanwhile, following this incident, Jamie was subjected to another attempted robbery when someone broke into his car outside their home.

It’s not the incident for the stars (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Jamie on previous robbery attempts

Speaking on his Radio 1 show, Jamie said: “So, I live in London, I was with my wife Sophie, and we went to get in our car. It’s parked around the place we live, and it’s London, right? Things maybe go missing occasionally or whatever.”

Jamie said he “walked up to the car, and the car looked a little bit funny”.

Meanwhile, he continued: “The door was slightly open, and I was like, ‘hang on a second, has someone managed to get into the car?’ Came up to the car and we had been robbed. They left the pineapple in one seat and the melon in another seat.”

Read more: ‘I’m in the trenches’: Jamie Laing gets real with fans about ‘hardship’ of fatherhood

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