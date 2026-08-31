As Emmerdale reels from Dawn’s death, ITVX episode reveals fresh baby twist for Joe

Emmerdale fans are still reeling after Dawn’s sudden death in yesterday’s episode, but the drama is far from over for Joe as he faces a future with a newborn son.

Dawn suffered complications following her labour and sadly died (Credit: ITV)

Dawn’s sudden death leaves everyone reeling

Just when it looked like Dawn might make it out of the wedding day crash horror remarkably unscathed, tragedy struck when she suffered a complication from going into early labour.

While Joe went out to get his almost-wife some fresh water, he collapsed. But he wasn’t out for long, and soon returned only to find Dawn unresponsive.

Despite doctors’ best efforts, they couldn’t save the new mum, and Joe was left devastated when they told him there was nothing more they could do.

Joe is struggling in the wake of Dawn’s death (Credit: ITV)

Joe makes a shocking baby confession in Emmerdale

Today’s episode, which is already on ITVX to view, sees Joe spend the night by Dawn’s hospital bedside, refusing to leave her.

Graham is on hand to support Joe, and eventually encourages him to let Dawn go.

However, when they make a stop at the NICU to see Joe and Dawn’s premature baby, a shocking twist is revealed.

Graham tries to encourage Joe to bond with his son. He tells him that the baby needs him, and that he owes it to Dawn to look after the baby.

However, grieving Joe coldly tells Graham that if he had to choose between his son’s life and Dawn’s, then the baby wouldn’t even be here because he would choose Dawn every time.

Joe’s grief is still very raw, but could this shocking confession be a hint of things to come between Joe and his newborn son?

The war between Joe and Caleb is only just beginning… (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale today: Joe lashes out

With Joe understandably inconsolable over losing Dawn, it doesn’t take long before he is looking for someone to blame.

First he clashes with Billy, blaming him for everything that happened, including Dawn’s death.

Billy feels devastated by Dawn’s death and tries to apologise. He explains that he never meant for things to turn out this way. But Joe can hardly bear to look at Billy and soon punches him, leaving everyone shocked.

Next, Joe runs into Caleb and Ruby, and that’s when the fireworks really start.

We see the Joe of old return as he coolly threatens the couple. He tells them that he isn’t going to stop looking for revenge until they both get what they deserve.

Kim steps in and pulls Joe away before he can do something he might regret. But Joe has never been one to make empty promises, and his threat suggests his vendetta against Ruby and Caleb is only getting started.

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