Denise Welch stuns in a black swimsuit as she soaks up sun on post-Loose Women exit holiday

Former Loose Women star Denise Welch stunned in a black swimsuit as she soaked up the sun whilst on holiday recently.

The star’s trip abroad comes following her exit from Loose Women after 25 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

Denise Welch stuns in black swimsuit after Loose Women exit

In a new video uploaded to her Instagram, Denise, 68, wowed in a black swimsuit whilst enjoying the sun in Portugal.

In the clip, Denise can be seen walking across the grass outside her villa. She then turns and sees that she’s being filmed, before laughing and strutting off.

“Honestly! I didn’t even know you were filming!” she laughs. “Go away!”

A carousel of photos is then shown. Denise can be seen posing next to the pool, on a swing, and against a pillar outside the villa.

“Snapped completely by surprise by @lincolntownley while trying to relax on our summer swansong vacation!” she captioned the post.

“Swimsuit and husband: models own. Shoes: @solebliss #honestly #notposed #portugal.”

Denise’s followers were loving the snaps (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Fans go wild for Denise’s Instagram video

Taking to the comments, fans and followers went wild for the video.

“Stunning Den,” Coleen Nolan wrote.

“Swit swooooooo,” Nikki Sanderson commented. “You look amazing! Insanely amazing,” Saira Khan said.

“Inspiring and you look so happy,” another follower added.

“You look incredible,” a fifth gushed.

Denise has landed a new role (Credit: ITV / Shutterstock)

Denise Welch lands prestigious project

Denise’s snaps come just days after it was revealed that she’d landed a prestigious new project.

According to The Sun, Denise has agreed a six-figure deal to star in the upcoming Netflix series Marbles.

Marbles follows a couple raising energetic young boys while also looking after their challenging older parents.

Netflix describes the series as a “multi-generational comedy”. It follows a couple “raising ridiculously lively young boys” while caring for “ridiculously difficult ageing parents”.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Denise wasn’t kidding when she said she was going to be devoting her time to pursuing acting because this is a prestige project.

“Not only is it a cast full of stars, it comes from a brilliant writer and the fact that a streamer as big as Netflix wants her shows she is in genuine demand.”

Read more: Loose Women star Sherrie Hewson dishes dirt on show following Denise Welch’s exit

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