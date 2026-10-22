Rylan Clark ‘a real saviour among employees’ after publicly complaining about BBC Radio 2 salary

Rylan Clark has reportedly received support from BBC colleagues after speaking out about the criticism he says he faced for missing a Radio 2 show.

According to MailOnline, the 37-year-old was unable to present his Saturday afternoon programme in June when his flight home from a holiday in the south of France was cancelled.

Speaking on Alan Carr’s podcast, Rylan said Mark Goodier had agreed to cover for him. However, he claimed BBC bosses still “had a right go” about his absence.

Rylan spoke out on Alan’s podcast earlier this week (Credit: YouTube)

Rylan Clark explains why he missed his BBC Radio 2 show

During his podcast interview with Alan, Rylan blamed a French air traffic control strike for disrupting his journey home.

He told Alan: “It weren’t my fault there was a French air traffic control strike.”

The presenter continued: “What am I supposed to do? Walk? [Bleep] off, for the money they pay me. Thank you, licence payers.”

His account suggests that having another presenter available did not settle the matter with bosses. However, the supplied report does not include the BBC’s account of what happened or any explanation of its concerns.

Rylan’s colleagues have reportedly backed him (Credit: YouTube)

‘He’s not afraid to speak his mind and stick up for people’

MailOnline reported that Rylan’s comments had been welcomed by colleagues within the corporation, quoting an unnamed source who praised his willingness to challenge management.

The source said: “He’s not afraid to speak his mind and stick up for people – he’s seen as a real saviour among employees.”

Rylan has presented Radio 2’s Saturday afternoon slot since 2019, when he took over from Zoe Ball. He first became widely known as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012 before building a television and radio presenting career.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

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