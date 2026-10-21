Ruth Langsford ‘trying to hold it together’ following death of dog Maggie as friends fear ‘she could be at breaking point’

Ruth Langsford’s friends are reportedly concerned that dog Maggie’s death could create fresh tension with estranged husband Eamonn Holmes.

A source told The Sun that friends were supporting the presenter following the loss of her 16-year-old dog.

The source claimed Maggie had comforted Ruth after her marriage ended, leaving friends concerned about how she was coping. Those close to her are said to be rallying around her.

Ruth’s dog Maggie died last week (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford opens up about dog Maggie’s final moments

Ruth became tearful on Loose Women while discussing the death of Maggie, who developed a bronchial infection.

She announced Maggie’s death on Instagram last week, before sharing more about her loss on television. Her son Jack, 24, reached home in time to say goodbye.

Speaking on the ITV programme, Ruth said: “I’m so glad we were all there. It’s heartbreaking.”

She described the dog’s final moments as peaceful and expressed gratitude for their years together.

Ruth also explained why she had decided not to tell her mother Joan, 94, who has dementia. She said: “My mum has dementia and I’m just not going to tell her.”

Maggie had enjoyed visiting Joan, Ruth told the panel.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes shared care of Maggie

The former couple adopted Maggie from a Dogs Trust rescue centre in 2011. The border collie cross later appeared alongside them on This Morning, where they presented together.

Ruth and Eamonn split in May 2024, after 27 years together and 14 years of marriage.

They subsequently shared care of Maggie, although she lived with Ruth. According to The Sun, Ruth handled the more demanding responsibilities because of Eamonn’s physical restrictions.

Eamonn had previously spoken about how much he missed seeing Maggie.

Ruth and Eamonn shared Maggie together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why friends fear tension for Ruth and Eamonn

In an interview last year, Eamonn explained that he wanted Maggie buried in a cemetery rather than cremated.

He said visiting her grave could offer the same comfort he found visiting relatives’ graves. He also suggested Ruth would ultimately decide what happened because Maggie was living with her.

The source told The Sun that making decisions had been difficult for Ruth while Eamonn was unwell. They claimed she was trying to consider his wishes alongside her own needs.

The insider said: “It’s no secret that Ruth has been through a lot and has had a really difficult time. She has been trying to hold it together but losing Maggie was the final straw.”

They continued: “It might sound mad but Maggie was really there for Ruth when she was at her lowest after splitting with Eamonn and she was always a source of joy and comfort when she needed it the most. There is a lot going on behind closed doors and Ruth has found herself having to navigate tricky situations when it comes to her fractured relationship with ex Eamonn.”

“As her friends, we are all worried about her and that she could be at breaking point. We are doing everything we can to support her. We know the hardest part isn’t even over yet.”

ED! has contacted Ruth’s reps for comment.

Read more: ‘Nobody’s buying it’: Loose Women viewers call out Ruth Langsford and Jeff Brazier’s behaviour following tense on-air clash

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