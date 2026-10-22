Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars gathered around his coffin ‘crying’ as emotional funeral details revealed

Matthew Perry’s sister has recalled how his Friends co-stars gathered around his casket during his private funeral. Director Mary Robertson discussed Mia Perry Bowick’s account with Page Six ahead of a new Netflix documentary.

In The One About Matthew Perry, Mia remembers seeing all five of his surviving Friends co-stars arrive together.

She says she hadn’t seen them for at least 20 years before Matthew’s funeral. Jennifer Aniston approached first and hugged her, followed by the other cast members.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc also attended.

Matthew died in 2023 (Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Mia Perry Bowick recalls the Friends cast’s goodbye

Describing what happened next, Mia says in the documentary:

“And then, all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him, crying.”

Mia is the only member of Matthew’s family to appear in the new documentary.

The three-part series explores his rise to fame, relationships, and struggles with addiction. It also covers his time on Friends and his death in 2023, aged 54.

Why Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars do not appear

The five Friends actors do not appear in the documentary, despite being invited to take part.

Mary told Page Six they had chosen not to participate, and she respected that decision. She said she recognised their love for Matthew and their grief over his death.

Matthew’s co-stars attended his funeral (Credit: Shutterstock)

“I think everyone grieves in their own way. And I understand why someone might feel that this isn’t the moment to talk,” she said.

Other family members also declined to participate, including Matthew’s stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison.

Matthew Perry’s sister remembers laughter during her grief

Mia’s memories of the service also include a moment when her grief gave way to laughter.

She describes feeling Matthew just behind her right shoulder, with his familiar humour cutting through the sadness.

She recalled laughing despite feeling it was an inappropriate moment, and recognising her brother’s ability to make her smile.

Mary, an Emmy-winning director, described Mia’s funeral account as “wrenching and harrowing”.

However, she said laughter at funerals was fairly common and did not lessen the depth of Mia’s grief. For the director, that combination of humour and sadness reflected both Matthew’s life and the experience of losing someone.

Mary also said she understood why Mia felt ready to speak so openly about loving her brother.

The One About Matthew Perry premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Read more: Heartbreaking new details on Matthew Perry’s death emerge – from assistant accused of ‘injecting him with drugs’ to doctor calling him ‘moron’

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