Glenn Close, 79, shares major surgical procedure following fan concerns

Glenn Close has revealed she has had a complete hip replacement, explaining why she has been using a cane.

The actress, 79, shared the update in an Instagram video on Tuesday, October 20. She reassured supporters that she felt well and had her family around her.

“Don’t worry. I’m feeling great,” she said.

Glenn was photographed with a cane at the La Bola Negra premiere in New York on October 15. The appearance took place at SVA Theater during the 2026 NewFest festival.

Glenn was photographed with a cane last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Glenn Close explains her hip operation

Glenn said the operation followed the discovery that her left hip “was in really bad shape.”

The Fatal Attraction star hopes she will only need the cane temporarily. She explained that keeping herself ready for new challenges was her priority.

Her message also thanked fans for their affection, before looking ahead to a busy run of public appearances.

Family support featured in her reassurance, following earlier glimpses of her downtime away from Hollywood.

In an August 25 Instagram video, Glenn told followers she was back home. She described winding down, watching the sunset and wearing her mother’s shirt.

Her Havanese dog, Pip, was also with her, she noted in the caption.

Glenn moved from New York to Montana in 2019 to establish a home near her three siblings. Speaking to Mountain Outlaw in 2021, she said sisters Jessie and Tina and brother Alex lived nearby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Glenn Close (@glennclose)

Glenn Close looks ahead to London premiere

For now, Glenn has two premieres on her calendar, including a trip to the UK.

She said she would visit London the following week for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere. After that, she plans to return to New York for the second-season premiere of All’s Fair.

Glenn said she hoped to feel like herself at those events, while acknowledging she would not be tackling mountains.

There is another major engagement ahead, too.

The eight-time Oscar nominee is due to receive an honorary Oscar at the 17th Governors Awards. Sir Ridley Scott is also among the recipients.

That ceremony is scheduled for November 15, following the premieres she discussed in her health update.

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