Great British Bake Off fans have called on Channel 4 to bring back Extra Slice after slamming its replacement Second Helpings as “boring” and “bottom of the barrel”.

Judi Love and Jon Richardson host the new spin off, which arrived for the 2026 series after Extra Slice was axed.

However, viewers who have tuned in to give it a chance are already switching off.

Great British Bake Off fans have branded Second Helpings ‘boring’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Now, they want the broadcaster to reinstate Extra Slice, with former hosts Jo Brand and Tom Allen back at the helm.

Great British Bake Off fans switch off Second Helpings

Second Helpings debuted alongside this year’s series of The Great British Bake Off. However, the programme has introduced a new format as well as a change of presenters.

Judi Love now heads off to interview celebrities promoting their latest films and other projects.

But fans say they have failed to warm to the new format and would much rather see Extra Slice return.

Following last night’s Dessert Week episode of GBBO, one viewer took to X to complain: “The fact this after show has made absolutely no noise… not seen a single tweet about it, don’t know a single person who’s watched it… we need Extra Slice back.”

Another viewer agreed, writing: “What happened to Jo Brand & Tom Allen in An Extra Slice? Was the best program & so missed!”

A third also shared their disappointment: “I used to enjoy #GBBO An Extra Slice, Jo Brand and Tom Allen were top notch. Second Helpings is the bottom of the barrel in comparison.”

The backlash has also spread to Reddit, where Great British Bake Off fans have voiced their frustrations with the replacement.

‘Just abysmal’

One Reddit user did not hold back, posting: “It’s so bad guys,” before adding: “I know there was a thread about this a few weeks back but that was before Judi Love started interviewing celebrities. This isn’t Graham Norton. We don’t care if Josh Hartnett has a film coming up.

“Also the disappointment in the baker’s face when they get a framed screenshot of the illustration of their bake rather than an expertly crafted edible sculpture like in the Extra Slice days. Jon and Judi are both terrible fits for this and it is so bad.”

Judi interviewed US actor and wrestler John Cena on Second Helpings last week (Credit: Channel 4)

Another viewer shared their thoughts, writing: “It’s super boring and just a couple of interviews. No audience bakes or the funny online posts of great and sometimes terrible looking bakes. Recorded the first episode to watch thinking it’ll be similar to completely stop recording future shows.”

A third added: “I enjoyed Extra Slice even more than Bake Off. This new show is just abysmal.”

When is Second Helpings on?

The Great British Bake Off has undergone several major changes this year. Nigella Lawson has joined Paul Hollywood as co-judge following Prue Leith’s departure. This casting decision, however, has received a much warmer response from viewers.

Second Helpings has also moved into a different time slot. Extra Slice ran from 2014 and usually aired at around 8pm a few days after the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off. This gave fans another chance to enjoy the show during the week.

By contrast, Channel 4 has scheduled Second Helpings for late at night. The programme airs on the same evening as The Great British Bake Off, but starts at 10.15pm, a full hour after the main show finishes. Game show Tempting Fortunes fills the gap.

Great British Bake Off fans are calling for Extra Slice to be brought back (Credit: Channel 4)

Former Extra Slice presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen have yet to comment on the new show. However, both were sad to see their programme come to an end when Channel 4 axed it.

At the time, Jo said: “I’ve loved every minute of Extra Slice. The bakers have been brilliant, talented and remarkably calm for people whose pork pies are being discussed on national television.

“And working alongside my TV husband Tom has obviously been a joy.”

Tom added: “I have loved working with the team and with the kindest person in television, Jo Brand.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 27, 2026.

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