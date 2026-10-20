Great British Bake Off’s Yannis turns Nigella Lawson’s stomach by serving up ‘something gummy’

The Great British Bake Off contestants tackled Dessert Week tonight, but one baker’s time in the tent came to an end. So, who left?

The eight remaining bakers faced three pudding themed challenges that pushed their skills to the limit.

However, the tent was missing one familiar face after Nikki had to leave the competition.

It was Dessert Week in The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Nikki left Bread Week early after her beloved mum Joyce died.

But judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson still had a decision to make. They sent another baker home after a tough week in the tent. Here’s how the challenges unfolded.

Great British Bake Off 2026: Dessert Week

The bakers kicked off Dessert Week with the Signature challenge. They each had to make eight self saucing puddings.

Noel warned them: “Because self-saucing puddings are tasted immediately out of the oven, there will be a staggered start time and a staggered finish time.”

Gary was first to start baking. The other seven contestants watched as he got to work. Clara followed 10 minutes later, then Connie and Gabe. Tom came next, followed by Mo and Moyin. Yannis was last to begin.

Nigella and Paul gave Gary’s pudding the thumbs up. Clara had less luck with her self saucing creation. Nigella told her: “This is not so much a self-saucing but a sauce with a bit of cake on top.” Paul called it a “heated liquid”.

Connie forgot to set her timer, leaving her feeling nervous. However, her chocolate orange pudding won over the judges and earned her a Hollywood Handshake!

Gabe’s pudding lacked liquid and came out overbaked. Tom received positive feedback, but Mo’s creation divided the judges. Nigella praised his “gorgeous flavours”, while Paul disliked “the grains in the hazelnuts”.

Connie seriously impressed the judges this week (Credit: Channel 4)

Moyin impressed the judges with his flavours, although they also found his puddings overcooked.

Yannis faced criticism too. Nigella spotted “something slightly gummy” in his sauce. Not exactly the feedback he wanted.

Traditional Technical and retro Showstopper

The Gingham Shrouded Pantry returned for this week’s Technical challenge. Nigella asked the bakers to make bread and butter pudding with “their own flavour”. However, she warned them not to “overwhelm” the dish.

The bakers faced extra pressure after Paul described last week’s Technical as the worst he had witnessed in 17 years!

The contestants experimented with different flavours. Their bread and butter puddings featured everything from raisins and apricots to white chocolate and saffron.

Moyin finished in last place, with Yannis taking seventh. Gary, meanwhile, topped the Technical rankings.

For the Showstopper, the bakers had to create a trolley packed with desserts. Each trolley needed at least three different puddings and a baking element.

Nigella could barely contain her excitement. She told the cameras: “It has made me so deliriously happy I can hardly talk about it! This is an excellent challenge. I am in a flurry of excitement.”

The bakers brought plenty of retro favourites to the table, including Black Forest Gateaux and traditional trifle. Connie also served up a Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

Yannis is the latest baker to leave The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Who left The Great British Bake Off in Dessert Week?

Clara’s dessert trolley certainly looked impressive, but Nigella found it “overwhelmingly sweet”. Mo went for an English and Nigerian fusion. The judges enjoyed his selection, and Nigella said one pudding would fit right in at a five star hotel.

Yannis chose a trolley of retro British desserts. However, Nigella had to remind him that Black Forest Gateaux originated in Germany.

Things went downhill from there. His cream had split and “turned sour”, while his sticky toffee pudding was “too dense”.

Connie also struggled to impress the judges. Paul loved the flavour of her Pineapple Upside Down Cake but said she had overbaked it. Neither judge enjoyed her apple and pear pie. The apple was too hard, and the pie lacked custard.

Gabe left the judges wanting more with his dessert trolley. Gary also received some criticism, with the judges telling him it was “not his best work”.

Tom opted for cocktail inspired desserts. His Mojito layered pavlova proved a huge hit with Nigella. She told him: “This is the ideal dessert. This I will be making, if you’d be so kind as to share your recipe with me!”

Connie ultimately claimed the Star Baker title for Dessert Week. Sadly, Yannis became the latest contestant to leave the tent.

He said: “I grew up watching this programme. Being here for five weeks has been surreal. It’s been absolutely wonderful.”

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 27, 2026.

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