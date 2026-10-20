Nick Knowles urges viewers to watch DIY SOS amid news the BBC is ‘resting’ the beloved series after 27 years

Nick Knowles has broken his silence over the BBC’s decision to put DIY SOS on hold, admitting he is “disappointed” by the news.

The decision to rest DIY SOS as part of budget cuts has prompted an angry reaction from loyal viewers.

Fans have flooded social media with messages of support, celebrating the difference Nick and his team have made to families over the past 27 years.

Nick Knowles has spoken out after DIY SOS was ‘paused’ by the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Some have even accused the BBC of being “out of touch”, questioning why the broadcaster chose to pause the much-loved programme instead of other shows.

Nick Knowles breaks silence over DIY SOS cuts

Nick has now addressed the news for the first time in a social media post, paying tribute to the people who have helped make DIY SOS what it is.

Alongside a gallery of photographs featuring himself, the crew and volunteers, he reflected on the show’s long history and admitted he was disappointed by its future.

Nick wrote: “You may have already seen the news that DIY SOS is being put on ‘pause’. Of course, I’m disappointed not to be filming the show next year or again in the same format we know and love.

“But I do understand there’s no endless pot of money at the BBC and sometimes they have to make difficult decisions.

“Thank you for all the messages and comments over the weekend. It’s so clear you share my sentiment and deep love for this show. For 26 years it’s been an honour and a privilege to be part of DIY SOS and I’ve loved nothing more than making it.”

‘It really is the best of Britain’

Nick went on to explain that the people who give up their time and skills are at the heart of everything DIY SOS achieves.

He continued: “What I always come back to is that it’s the people who are the beating heart of SOS.

“Over the years we’ve had thousands of tradespeople, suppliers and volunteers, all people trying to make their own living, who have shown up time and time again for the families who need it most.

“Kind, hardworking people and real working-class heroes coming together to build a better community. It really is the best of Britain and we need to see more of it on telly.”

The presenter also made clear that he would keep championing tradespeople and the industry, despite the show’s uncertain future.

“I’ve always put my head above the parapet for tradespeople and this industry I love and I’ll keep doing that,” he continued.

Nick has shared his ‘disappointment’ at the show being rested (Credit: BBC)

He also thanked the families who had opened their homes and shared their experiences with the programme over the years.

“But for now, I want to say thank you to every family for sharing their story with us over the last 26 years.”

Nick then acknowledged everyone who had helped bring the series to screens, from volunteers and the production crew to the people watching at home.

“To the volunteers, production team, purple shirts, commissioners and everyone watching at home, we couldn’t have done this without you.

“And to everyone who hasn’t seen the series yet, give it a watch. I promise your heart will be warmed.”

DIY SOS viewers criticise BBC’s decision to ‘pause’ show

Nick’s post has attracted a wave of responses from viewers who are unhappy with the BBC’s decision to put DIY SOS on hold.

Many have questioned why the broadcaster chose to pause a programme they believe brings communities together and offers viewers some much-needed uplifting television.

One viewer told Nick: “I’m sorry but there are other programmes they could have ‘paused’ or ended and DIY SOS is not it. This programme is so uplifting and shows how communities come together. We need more of this not less.”

Another added: “Don’t normally message on instagram, but again @bbc out of touch. The programme give heart to our country and shown the best of our beautiful soulful people we have. Lots of other programs could have been cut way before DIYSOS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

A third penned: “A very bad decision by the BBC. The show is such an uplifting feel good watch and in this current climate just what we all need to watch.

“It always amazes me the strength of character and resilience shown by both the home owners and volunteers alike. The show is you @nickknowles and the wonderful team.It will be sadly missed by so many people.”

Other fans have suggested that Amazon could step in and revive the series, as it did with Top Gear.

A BBC spokesperson said: “In light of the BBC’s savings challenges we have taken the decision to rest DIY SOS in 2027 and commission a new spin-off show instead from producers South Shore.

“DIY SOS Rebuilt My Life will revisit successes from the show’s past and expand the brand on the BBC in a more cost-effective way next year.”

When is DIY SO on next?

Despite the news, Nick has reminded fans that DIY SOS is still on screens, sharing a video on Instagram to promote the next episode.

The penultimate instalment of the current series airs tonight (Tuesday October 20, 2026) on BBC One, with the team tackling a major renovation in North Wales.

The episode starts at 8pm, and Nick has once again thanked viewers for their continued support.

He said: “This is to remind you that DIY SOS is on tonight. It is the second to last one in this series.

“It’s an amazing build. Normally it’s the building that causes problems. In this one, it’s actually the weather that fought back at us in a very big way in North Wales. But it’s a lovely community and it’s a fabulous build.”

We can’t believe this show is going. Sob.

Read more: Great British Bake Off star Nikki confirms she’s left the show for good in heartfelt letter

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