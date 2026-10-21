Trisha Goddard shares health update amid stage four breast cancer

Trisha Goddard says she is feeling well while living with stage four breast cancer, praising her ongoing care.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (October 21), the 68-year-old explained how her cancer centre supports her.

Co-host Richard Madeley remarked on how well she looked.

“I’m healthier than a lot of people that don’t have cancer,” she said.

She also acknowledged that she receives better support than many other people living with the disease.

Trisha was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard details her cancer support

The presenter described access to free massages and a gym membership through her cancer centre. Personal trainers there are trained to work with people living with cancer.

Her support also includes weekly sessions with a psychologist, alongside access to her own counsellors.

For Trisha, updates on her health arrive quickly, too. She said blood results reach her four minutes after samples are taken, while scan results take three hours.

She can view all that information on her phone.

When was Trisha Goddard diagnosed with breast cancer?

Trisha was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and later learned it had returned in July 2022.

By then, the cancer had spread to her hip. She was told it was treatable, but not curable.

The diagnosis followed a fall at home which left her with a fractured femur and severe pain.

During her GMB appearance, she described significant changes in cancer treatment since her first diagnosis.

Trisha lives in Connecticut with her fourth husband, Allen.

Trisha’s cancer returned in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Trisha on living with stage four cancer

Trisha also questioned the idea that a stage four diagnosis always means someone has very little time left.

She said some people live for five, 10, 15 or 20 years with cancer. She described her condition as life-limited, rather than terminal.

She argued that public understanding has not kept pace.

Trisha’s July hospital procedure

Her latest update follows a hospital procedure in July, which she shared with followers on social media.

In that post, Trisha explained she was receiving steroid injections. These were intended to tackle aches and pains she linked to the effects left behind after radiotherapy.

She shared a hospital photograph alongside the update.

“Ho-hum…. Another day – another procedure!” she wrote.

Read more: This Morning viewers complain following Trisha Goddard’s appearance: ‘I can’t warm to her’

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