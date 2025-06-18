This Morning viewers were not the biggest fans of Trisha Goddard today after she appeared on the ITV1 daytime show.

During Wednesday’s (June 17) show, Trisha joined hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard and fellow guest Tom Swarbrick to discuss the latest news stories.

Trisha appeared on This Morning alongside Tom Swarbrick (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers ‘can’t warm’ to Trisha Goddard

Trisha, 67, has remained in the headlines recently. Earlier this year, she appeared on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother. She has also been open about her incurable cancer battle.

However, after appearing on This Morning today, viewers were seemingly not pleased to see the TV icon back on their screens.

“Why does Trisha always talk with an ”I AM TALKING NOW AND YOU WILL LISTEN TO ME! BECAUSE I AM ALWAYS RIGHT’ kind of tone?” one user wrote on X.

“Why do they keep on inviting Trisha back to the news review FGS!” another person shared.

“Oh dear, they have Trisha ‘only my opinion is the right one’ Goddard on the show,” a third remarked.

“Trisha is so condescending,” a fourth said. “I really can’t warm to her,” another insisted.

“Oh please don’t let Trisha Goddard on again,” a sixth viewer pleaded.

Not all viewers were happy to see Trisha (Credit: ITV)

‘Cancer has given me the perfect excuse not to sweat the small stuff’

In an Instagram video shared earlier this month, Trisha posted a video of herself while on holiday in Venice. And we doubt she’ll be bothered about the This Morning backlash…

“One of the ‘gifts’ this whole cancer malarkey has given me is a perfect excuse not to sweat the small stuff and not to live life being restricted in what I want to do purely because of the fear of what other people may think of me,” she wrote in her caption.

“For one thing, they probably really couldn’t give too much of a [bleep] because they be busy stressing with their own stuff!”

She continued: “And if they do, remember, it’s because of they’re displaying their own issues and poor mental health! We only have one Life. Live it.”

