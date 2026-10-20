Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, 57, reveals miscarriage for the first time

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has revealed she suffered a miscarriage before the birth of her late son Jamal.

The 57-year-old shared her experience on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday, October 20, during a conversation about motherhood.

She appeared alongside Coleen Nolan, Kaye Adams and Janet Street-Porter as the panellists discussed their own paths to parenthood.

Brenda told the panel: “I did unfortunately have a miscarriage before Jamal came.”

She described wondering what life might have been like if that pregnancy had continued.

Explaining how the experience shaped her outlook, she added: “So I see children as a blessing.”

Brenda revealed she miscarried before having her first son (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards explains her hopes of becoming a mum

Brenda also spoke about the connection between her childhood bereavement and her wish to raise a family.

She lost both her parents when she was just four years old.

She recalled wanting to be there for her children beyond the age she had been when her parents died.

As a young woman, Brenda had set herself a clear picture of life by the age of 27. She hoped to have a job, a husband and two children by then.

Her life did not follow that exact timetable. She became a mum to Jamal at 21, later welcomed daughter Tanisha, and married at 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Edwards 🙏🏾🇻🇨🇬🇧🙏🏾 (@brendaedwardsglobal)

Brenda pays birthday tribute to son Jamal

Jamal died in 2022 at the age of 31 after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia.

Brenda recently marked what would have been his 36th birthday with an Instagram tribute. The post featured childhood photographs of Jamal, alongside a message about her enduring love for him.

In the caption, she wrote: “Jamms 36 years ago today you were born, the sun was shining bright just like your beautiful smile. These photographs capture so many beautiful memories that will never be forgotten. I miss you each and every second of every day!! I love you always and forever.”

Sands offers advice and support to anyone affected by pregnancy loss. Call 0808 164 3332 or email [email protected].

Read more: Ruth Langsford struggles to fight back tears as she opens up about sad loss of dog Maggie

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