‘This won’t end well’ Coronation Street fans predict a grisly end for vile Ross after spotting clue in ITVX episode

Coronation Street fans reckon villain Ross could be heading for danger after spotting a clue in today’s ITVX episode.

Tyrone’s long-lost dad has been causing trouble ever since he arrived on the cobbles earlier this year. Tyrone’s mum, Cassie, even tried to warn the family that Ross was bad news before she left.

So far, Ross has continued to manipulate his son, making him believe he needs to be more ‘macho’ and act like the ‘man of the house’.

But could Tyrone finally be ready to stand up to his dad, or is Ross heading for an even darker fate?

Ross wants to make a man of Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Ross continues to belittle Tyrone

This week Ross has been trying to ‘bond’ with his grandson, Dorin. But instead of taking him to soft play or out for ice cream, he decides he needs to toughen up and takes him boxing.

Tyrone isn’t convinced, and sure enough, neither Tyrone nor Dorin enjoy it.

However, Ross hasn’t taken no for an answer, and he bought boxing gloves for them to spar at home. However, things took a nasty turn yesterday when Ross took boxing too seriously and left Tyrone scared.

Today’s episode sees Ross still going on about boxing, but he is fuming when Fiz admits the girls have had a go with the gloves.

He makes no secret of the fact he thinks boxing is a man’s sport, and leaves Tyrone feeling silly to entertain the idea that his daughter could box.

Fiz points out that it is good for girls to know how to stand up for themselves, just like men. But Ross won’t hear of it.

Ross wants to teach little Dorin how to box (Credit: ITV)

Ruby wants to go boxing

Later, during dinner, Ruby asks if she can start boxing lessons.

Ross belittles her enthusiasm, and when Tyrone, taking his dad’s lead, tells his daughters that he wouldn’t want them to get hurt, Hope tells him he’s being sexist.

Put in his place, Tyrone agrees and tells Ruby she can take up the sport. But at the same time, he can feel his dad’s disapproving glare on him.

Ruby asks Tyrone if she can go to boxing lessons (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ross turns nasty

Later in the pub, Ross ‘jokes’ that there is too much estrogen flying around in Tyrone’s house.

Ty keeps quiet and nurses his pint. However, he is hurt when his dad coldly tells him he wouldn’t want Ruby to turn out like her mum.

But while Tyrone secretly struggles with his dad’s strong opinions, fans think today’s episode is a sign of things to come.

Viewers are convinced that Ross will meet a messy end, and that it could be down to Ruby and her boxing gloves…

“I can’t stand Ross. I think Ruby might end up bumping him off,” predicted one fan. While another agreed: “Yes, let’s hope Ruby and her boxing gloves put him in his place!”

“Bad Hope to the rescue!” a final viewer joked. “Either her or Ruby will sort Ross out!” With Ross continuing to push Tyrone around, fans are clearly hoping someone will finally stand up to him. Whether Ruby or Hope will be the one to do it remains to be seen.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers next week: Sally attacks a mystery intruder as Lucy’s lies unravel