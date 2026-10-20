Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals when she’s due to give birth

Pregnant singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she is due to give birth really soon as she shares an update.

The Don’t Say Love hitmaker, who is competing in the BBC’s hit show Celebrity Traitors, is currently playing the game as a Faithful.

According to reports, Leigh-Anne kept her pregnancy a secret while filming for the programme earlier this year. She didn’t announce she was expecting again until July.

The Little Mix star already shares twin daughters with husband Andre Gray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces when she is due

In an Instagram post shared today (Oct 20), Leigh-Anne shared a video of herself looking warn out while laying on a bed.

Over the top played her new single, Clickbait, which will be taken from her upcoming deluxe edition of her debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To.

In the video, she showed off her growing bump and gave it a stroke.

Was supposed to do a content day for my new song today, but my bodies saying no,” she wrote over the top of the clip.

“Feeling tired, uncomfortable and emotional… 3 weeks to go,” Leigh-Anne added, revealing when she’s due.

“I choose me today.”

In her caption, she continued: “It gets like that sometimes!! I’ve been in overdrive as always but today I had to say absolutely NOT and I’ve been in bed ever since.”

Leigh-Anne is expecting her third child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This final stage of pregnancy is overwhelming’

Fans were quick to offer their support in the comments section, with one user writing: “Take care of yourself.”

“You are completely right, this final stage of pregnancy is overwhelming,” another person shared.

“So glad you are choosing you!” a third remarked.

“You know your body best! Get the rest in and focus on you and bubba,” a fourth said.

“Some days it is more important to take care of yourself and the belly,” a fifth echoed.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock reaches final as she drops huge clue

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.