Alex Cooper welcomes first baby with husband Matt Kaplan as she shares adorable first photo

Alex Cooper has welcomed a baby boy with husband, Matt Kaplan, confirming the arrival of their first child.

The Call Her Daddy host shared the news on Instagram on October 20, captioning her announcement with a blue heart.

She did not reveal her son’s name or date of birth. The photograph showed her newborn in fuzzy clothing, without showing his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Cooper (@alexandracooper)

Alex Cooper on feeling ready for motherhood

Before becoming a mum, Alex had described a shift in how she felt about starting a family.

Speaking on Call Her Daddy on June 10, she recalled a conversation with Matt in a hot tub. Her parents had moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her.

She told Matt that having a child felt like the one thing missing from their life together.

“I have never felt more ready,” she recalled.

Alex described feeling both excited and calm after saying it out loud.

She also shared how she broke her pregnancy news to Matt: by handing him a positive test. The couple cried together as the news sank in.

Alex recalled: “We were hugging and kissing and crying.”

Alex and Matt got married in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan’s wedding

Alex and Matt’s relationship began after they met on a Zoom call in 2020.

The film producer proposed in 2023, before their beachside wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in April 2024.

Speaking to Vogue about the ceremony, Alex said the couple had shaped it around their own wishes.

She had not always planned to marry, but said her relationship with Matt changed her outlook.

Before starting a family, she wanted time to focus on her career, herself and their life together. By the time she discussed her pregnancy, she said she had achieved things she wanted to do.

Why Alex Cooper shared her pregnancy in May

Alex first shared her pregnancy publicly on May 17, posting photographs with Matt and showing her baby bump.

She later explained on her podcast that she had initially hoped to keep it private until August or September.

But concealing her bump became harder. She said hiding the pregnancy was causing more anxiety than announcing it.

She told listeners she had wanted to keep that experience away from public commentary for as long as possible.

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