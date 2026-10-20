Justin Bieber’s ‘ex’ Sahara Ray dies aged 34 as her cause of death ‘revealed’

Sahara Ray, who was previously romantically linked to Justin Bieber, has died aged 34, months after welcoming her first child, a daughter.

Her family confirmed the news to TMZ, saying she had died in hospital surrounded by relatives.

They said: “She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved.”

In April, Sahara shared a video of herself playing with her daughter, who was then three months old. The clip featured Everything Hallelujah, the 2025 song by her former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Her family did not give a cause of death. However, Page Six has reported she died from a fentanyl overdose. This hasn’t been confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray)

Sahara Ray’s earlier health disclosure

In 2024, Sahara told followers she had Guillain-Barré syndrome, which causes the immune system to attack the nervous system.

She said she had been hit by a driver she described as drunk. Explaining what she believed had triggered her illness, Sahara said: “It basically sent my body into shock, which sent my body into this crazy sickness.”

She described being severely unwell for between a week and a half and two weeks. During that time, she said she struggled to keep food down and became physically weak.

Sahara told followers the experience had been difficult, but she was trying to keep a positive outlook. She also spoke about hoping that feeling would return.

Strength later returned to her legs. More recent videos showed that she no longer needed assistance to walk.

Justin Bieber and Sahara Ray were romantically linked in 2016 (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Sahara Ray’s career and Justin Bieber relationship

The Australian model grew up in Santa Cruz, California. Her father is surfer Tony Ray.

Sahara reportedly studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

In 2015, she was linked to Cody Simpson following his split from model Gigi Hadid.

A year later, photographs of her holiday with Justin in Hawaii brought her wider public attention. The pair were briefly involved, staying at a villa during the trip.

Read more: Miley Cyrus reveals supernatural sign she received from late godmother Dolly Parton at home

Sahara documented their stay on Snapchat and also shared photographs and video on Instagram.

Justin later resumed his on-off relationship with Selena Gomez, which ended in 2018. He married Hailey Baldwin that September.

Alongside modelling, Sahara had her own swimwear line, which she promoted through her Instagram page. Her account, featuring both her work and personal life, had attracted just under 900,000 followers.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.