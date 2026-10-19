JD Vance sparks doubt over 2028 Presidential run as he admits his wife has ‘never loved politics’

JD Vance has said he may not run for president in 2028, with his wife and family life influencing his decision.

The US vice president discussed his future during a CBS News town hall in Michigan.

He said: “We’ve got four little kids; my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service.”

JD’s wife Usha Vance and the couple’s four children will help shape his decision.

He also spoke about the good he believes his current job allows him to do. He said he had tried to make the most of that opportunity.

Could JD Vance refuse to run for President in 2028? (Credit: SHAWN THEW/EPA/Shutterstock)

JD Vance’s wife Usha on her role alongside her husband

Usha, 40, left her job as a lawyer when her husband became vice president.

She has since appeared frequently alongside him and assembled a small staff of her own.

Speaking to NBC News in March, Usha described her role as a sounding board rather than a political operative.

“I’m not his staffer. I’m not involved in this in any professional sense,” she said.

Usha also acknowledged that she and JD do not always agree on political issues.

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their fourth child, a boy, in July. The birth made JD the first sitting vice president in more than 150 years to become a father.

Schuyler Colfax was the last, welcoming a son in 1870 while serving under Ulysses S. Grant.

Vance claims his wife has never ‘loved’ politics (Credit: Matt Kaminsky/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

JD Vance to consider 2028 after the midterms

JD, 42, indicated he would give a possible presidential campaign more serious consideration after November’s midterm elections.

He has not committed to a bid while the Trump administration continues to pursue its current agenda.

At the town hall, he also offered a personal explanation for not rushing into a decision.

Discussing major life choices, he said: “I’m a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it.”

Trump has previously described JD as his likeliest Republican successor.

That assessment places him firmly in the conversation, but it does not settle whether he will seek the nomination.

For Usha, a presidential run would mean a more prominent public role alongside her husband.

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