Kate Ferdinand reveals she has ‘step-mum guilt’ as she shares honest motherhood confession: ‘I have five kids across two countries’

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about mum and step-mum guilt after her family’s move to Dubai.

In an Instagram update, she also addressed her recent silence online and the pressures behind her posts.

“I have five kids across two countries, I’m navigating motherhood and trying to be everything for everyone. Lately, I’ve been struggling with mum/ step mum guilt and missing everyone living in the same home,” she said.

She explained that she had plenty to share, but questioned whether those moments belonged on her Instagram feed. Much of her everyday life, she said, did not match the version followers were used to seeing.

Yet those everyday moments represented most of her life, even if they rarely appeared on her page.

Her post included a make-up-free photo and pictures of the older boys working out in the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Kate Ferdinand on family life after Dubai move

Kate, 35, moved to Dubai with husband Rio Ferdinand and the family’s three younger children.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star is mum to two children and stepmum to Rio’s three.

Rio’s older sons, Lorenz, 19, and Tate, 18, remained in the UK to pursue their football ambitions.

She also shared happy memories with her stepdaughter as part of the collection of personal pictures.

Kate moved to Dubai with her and Rio’s three youngest children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate shares pressures beyond Instagram

Alongside the family pressures, Kate spoke about the less visible side of building two businesses.

She explained that the excitement followers see online comes with setbacks, self-doubt and learning as she goes.

Her confidence has also taken a knock. Kate said she had experienced adult acne for more than a year, although it had started to clear.

She had been relying on a full face of make-up and was beginning to embrace going without it. That remains a work in progress for her.

She also acknowledged that trying to fit everything in had become too much.

“I put so much pressure on myself to do it all and it leads to burnout,” she said.

Fitness is another area where she has had to adjust her expectations.

Kate said she could no longer exercise five times weekly while managing work and taking the children to school.

Some weeks, she manages a consistent routine. Other weeks look different, and she is now concentrating on feeling healthy as a whole.

Read more: ‘Tension’ between Kate and Rio Ferdinand surrounding £1million reality show

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