Miley Cyrus reveals supernatural sign she received from late godmother Dolly Parton at home

Miley Cyrus has shared a flickering-lights experience she believes connected her with Dolly Parton.

Speaking during her second Hollywood Bowl concert, the singer recalled the experience before performing Jolene, PEOPLE reports.

The memory formed part of an emotional tribute to her godmother. Miley also cried while holding a framed photograph of Dolly and encouraging the audience to sing Used to Be Young.

She told fans: “So no matter what it takes, this show is for you. And for Dolly.”

Miley paid tribute to godmother Dolly Parton at the Hollywood Bowl (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Miley Cyrus explains her Dolly Parton sign

The experience happened at home, where Miley keeps a mannequin Dolly gave her for Christmas. She described it as resembling the country singer in both its clothes and build.

While alone, Miley used her phone to play Jolene to the mannequin and lit a candle. She also placed a flower beside it.

Then came the moment she interpreted as a sign. Miley recalled silently asking Dolly to make the lights flicker if she was present.

According to her account, lights throughout the hallway began flickering afterwards.

Miley said her fiancé, Maxx Morando, could vouch for what happened. Although he was there, she explained that he had not known about her private request.

Onstage, she described feeling supported by both Dolly’s presence and the audience while confronting emotions she found frightening.

The Hollywood Bowl dates followed the September release of Bass Persuades, her 10th studio album. The project also marked a change in billing, with the singer releasing it under the name Miley.

MODEL/ACTRIZ appeared as a special guest at both concerts.

Dolly died in August from cancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Miley addresses criticism of Hollywood Bowl show

Miley also addressed criticism of her opening concert before singing Something Beautiful.

She defended her commitment to performing, while acknowledging that getting onstage now felt harder than it once had.

She explained: “It does not come as natural as it once did to me before.”

Miley spoke about previously adopting a tougher approach to life, saying she had enjoyed herself less that way.

She also rejected the suggestion that her concerts were an experiment on fans. Instead, she described the shows as a personal experience that her audience made possible.

Before performing Orbit, she said she had considered not coming onstage, but would not leave the audience disappointed.

The encore brought a more celebratory moment. Maxx joined Miley onstage, with the couple walking hand in hand before a performance of Let’s Get Married.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s savage two-word statement on why her marriage lasted 59 years

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