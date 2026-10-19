Luke Bryan’s 18-year-old son Bo suffers horrific collarbone injury during school football game: ‘Thoughts and prayers’

Luke Bryan’s son Bo has confirmed he broke his collarbone during a high school football game in Tennessee.

He shared the update on Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 17, according to USA Today. The 18-year-old’s message came a day after he left the game with a shoulder injury.

Bo thanked those who had offered support, while expressing his determination to return.

“Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We will be back,” he wrote.

His injury follows a recent public show of support from Luke, who celebrated his son’s progress during his senior year.

Luke Bryan’s son has injured himself during a football match (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Luke Bryan praised Bo’s football dedication

In September, Luke discussed watching his son develop with the USA Today High School Sports social media account.

The singer described a season of new pressures, with Bo learning from both good moments and setbacks. He also highlighted a moment when Bo’s coach appeared to put faith in the teenager’s instincts.

For Luke, seeing his son’s preparation rewarded was particularly meaningful. He wanted that effort to translate into success, giving Bo something to celebrate after putting in the work.

Luke explained that Bo had previously divided his time between two or three sports, rather than concentrating on football alone. He therefore viewed his son as relatively early in his development as a quarterback.

The singer emphasised the importance of confidence, alongside Bo’s commitment and love for the game.

“I’m just so proud of him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY High School Sports (@usatodayhss)

How Bo Bryan suffered his football injury

Bo, whose full name is Thomas Boyer Bryan, plays quarterback for Battle Ground Academy. He was injured during the school’s Friday, October 16, game against Pope John Paul II.

The teenager landed on his right shoulder after being sacked and had to leave the game. He later returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling and his shoulder wrapped.

Speaking to The Tennessean afterwards, Bo said he initially believed the injury was a stinger. However, once he came off the field, he realised something was wrong.

At that stage, he said he would have an X-ray after the game.

Immediately after Friday’s match, coach Bobby Bentley also told The Tennessean that the situation remained unclear.

“I don’t know what we’re looking at yet,” he said.

He added that the coaching staff would need to work out how the team should move forward.

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