Barry Manilow, 83, reveals fresh health diagnosis following lung cancer after walking off stage

Barry Manilow has cancelled two Las Vegas shows due to his health after developing bronchitis, just days after returning to the stage.

His representative told Variety that Friday and Saturday’s concerts were called off following his Thursday comeback.

The 83-year-old’s latest health setback has left fans concerned after his surgery for early-stage lung cancer.

His team has not said whether the residency’s next scheduled date, October 15, will be affected.

Barry walked off stage last weekend due to his health (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Barry Manilow’s health after lung cancer surgery

Barry revealed in December 2025 that he had been diagnosed with a stage-one tumour in his left lung.

Doctors discovered it during investigations following prolonged bouts of bronchitis. An MRI led to the diagnosis, and he subsequently underwent successful surgery to remove the tumour.

His recovery included a seven-day stay in intensive care, during which he unknowingly had pneumonia. Barry later explained that pneumonia, rather than the operation itself, had kept him in hospital.

He said: “It wasn’t so much the surgery that got me, it was the pneumonia that got me.”

Speaking previously about his recovery, the singer also offered a more upbeat assessment of how he was feeling.

“I’m feeling great, great. Everything is better. It was a rough ride,” he said.

Barry’s Las Vegas comeback cut short

Barry’s return to the Westgate International Theatre had begun with Thursday’s concert before the following night’s show was curtailed.

On Friday, he reportedly left the stage after performing just two songs.

According to Vital Vegas, his band continued playing after he walked off. An announcement over the theatre’s tannoy then told the audience the concert had finished.

Ticket holders said they later received emails from Ticketmaster about refunds.

The interrupted performance came only days into the Las Vegas residency, which had already faced delays over his health. The run had originally been due to start in February.

Barry performed in the UK over the summer before announcing another break at the end of August. At the time, he admitted they had been pushing a little too hard.

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