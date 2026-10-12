Ray Quinn shares heartbreaking news that son was ‘born sleeping’: ‘Heaven gained the most beautiful little angel’

Ray Quinn and his wife Emily Fletcher have revealed that their baby son, Rio, was stillborn on August 20.

The couple shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, alongside a photograph taken in hospital.

Ray and Emily married in October 2023. They said going public with their loss was a carefully considered decision, hoping their experience might help others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAY QUINN (@rayquinn_uk)

Ray Quinn and Emily Fletcher share heartbreaking news about son Rio

“Our beautiful boy, born sleeping,” they wrote in their caption.

“No words will ever be enough, just a lot of indescribable feelings. Heaven gained the most beautiful little angel, and we were overjoyed when Rio was born and we found out we had a little boy,” they continued.

In their post, Ray and Emily thanked staff at Liverpool Women’s University Hospital for their care.

They described an intensely painful week, but said the team had helped them make precious memories with their baby.

The couple also spoke about finding comfort in each other during the weeks that followed. They wrote: “The last few weeks have been a lot but our saving grace has been each other.”

They expressed gratitude for the amount of help available to families experiencing baby loss. Speaking publicly, they explained, was partly about supporting people who might find themselves facing a similar situation.

For anyone affected by pregnancy loss or a baby’s death, Sands offers bereavement support. The charity provides a national helpline and a UK-wide network of local support groups.

Kym Marsh sends support to Ray

Kym was among those offering comfort to the couple after their announcement. Her son Archie died shortly after his birth in 2009.

She wrote: “Oh Ray I’m so sorry. I know this pain only too well. Sending so much love xx.”

“Sending so so much love,” Jess Wright added.

“Ah ray, Emily? I am heartbroken for you both and your family! Thinking of you at this sad sad time,” Lucy-Jo Hudson added.

“So sorry Ray, my prayers are with you,” Adam Woodward shared.

Ray embarked on a soap career after X Factor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ray Quinn’s family and soap career

Ray and Emily already share a daughter, Summer, four, together. They also each have a son from a previous relationship. Emily works as a dance teacher.

Liverpool-born Ray, 38, first became familiar to soap viewers as a child actor. He played Anthony Murray in Brookside between 2000 and 2003.

His career later took him into music and entertainment competitions. In 2006, he finished runner-up to Leona Lewis on The X Factor, before releasing swing music.

He won Dancing On Ice with professional partner Maria Filippov in 2009. Ray returned to win the show’s All Stars series in 2014.

His soap career continued when he joined Hollyoaks as Jonny Baxter in 2018.

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