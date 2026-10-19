Pamela Anderson hits back amid ongoing makeup-free journey: ‘I will not be told what beautiful is’

Pamela Anderson is refusing to let other people’s beauty standards dictate how she looks.

Speaking to People about her beauty brand Sonsie’s latest launch, she explained why she prefers to follow her own tastes.

The Baywatch star’s make-up-free approach hasn’t meant abandoning glamour. Instead, she wants to decide for herself.

“I will not be told what beautiful is,” she said. “I have my own version of beauty, and it’s ageless. And it’s not comparative to other people.”

That still leaves room for mascara, eyeliner and the occasional more dressed-up look.

Pamela has gone make-up free to several events (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Pamela Anderson leaves room for glamour

For an everyday look, Pamela likes pairing a little mascara with Sonsie Basic Balm. Going mostly barefaced hasn’t stopped her enjoying make-up when she chooses.

At recent events, she has also worn stronger eyeliner and fuller lashes. Even then, she generally favours a fresh-looking face, allowing her clothes and jewellery to stand out.

Her approach is less about following a fixed rule than choosing what feels comfortable. She told People that stepping away from make-up trends can feel rebellious.

Discussing beauty more broadly, Pamela pointed towards ancient beauty rather than the carefully shaped ideals presented today. For her, the emphasis is on radiance from within, not simply looking pretty.

She also described wanting her own creative direction, rather than taking every cue from stylists and glamour teams.

Their ideas and mood boards aren’t necessarily hers. Pamela said people can be hard on themselves, and she wants space to experiment with what she personally enjoys.

Pamela has opened up about why she no longer wears makeup (Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Why Pamela Anderson embraced a make-up-free look

Pamela’s largely make-up-free public appearances date back to Paris Fashion Week in 2023, when she attended without cosmetics.

There was a personal loss behind that shift. Her longtime make-up artist, Alexis Vogel, died in 2019.

Speaking to Elle in August 2023, Pamela explained that wearing make-up without Alexis no longer felt right for her.

During that year’s Paris Fashion Week, she told Vogue France she didn’t want her face competing with her clothes. She described feeling liberated, rather than trying to be the most beautiful person present.

The connection with other people surprised her, too. In a November 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Pamela reflected on how strongly people had related to her decision.

“It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.”

Read more: Pamela Anderson’s true feelings about Meghan Markle ‘copying her’ TV cooking show

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