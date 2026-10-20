Dame Esther Rantzen has urged assisted dying campaigners to keep going in a farewell message released after her death.

Her family shared the note, which described her frustration at being denied a choice over how her life ended.

She said the option would have brought reassurance, even if she had never used it. She also described how witnessing a painful death can overshadow a family’s happy memories.

Her family also confirmed that Esther was laid to rest last week following her death in September.

Esther Rantzen has been laid to rest as her family shared her final message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Esther Rantzen’s final message on assisted dying

Before she died, Esther revealed she had become too physically frail to fly to Switzerland for an assisted death. She thanked the Dignitas team for their efforts to help her.

Dignitas is a Swiss non-profit organisation that provides physician-assisted dying to people with terminal illnesses, severe disabilities, or unbearable suffering.

Esther credited her local Oakhaven Hospice with giving her skilled care and support. However, she remained frustrated by the legal restrictions.

Esther wrote: “But I was still deprived of any choice over my own death by the current messy criminal law.”

The broadcaster had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2023. The former That’s Life! presenter died at her New Forest home on September 30, aged 86.

Her message also addressed the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, introduced in Parliament in 2024. The proposed legislation had not become law.

Esther knew it would not come into force in time for her. She expressed regret that she could no longer help advance it for future generations.

She said: “Now I am dead I am sorry that there is not much more I can do to speed it on its way for the sake of other future generations.”

Her appeal asked supporters to continue campaigning, particularly for terminally ill patients and their loved ones. She also addressed opponents, arguing that their own choices should not determine those available to dying people.

She ended her message: “After all, nobody wants to shorten life, just to shorten death.”

Esther died last month following a battle with cancer (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Esther Rantzen’s family share funeral update

Meanwhile, her family confirmed they attended a small, private funeral last week.

Her daughter Rebecca Wilcox described the service as beautiful. The family had received many messages of sympathy following Esther’s death.

Rebecca told the Press Association: “It’s been hugely comforting to know that people around the world felt the same way about her as we did.”

A larger memorial service is expected at a later date, although details have not yet been announced.

The family have asked well-wishers to donate to charities in Esther’s memory rather than send flowers. They named Oakhaven Hospice, Childline, The Silver Line and Cats Protection.

Read more: Dame Esther Rantzen’s heartbreaking confession about her ‘unbearable’ life just weeks before her death

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