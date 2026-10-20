Davina McCall, 59, looks phenomenal in nude corset as she makes first public appearance since revealing she has cardiovascular disease

Davina McCall returned to the red carpet at Pride of Britain, a day after revealing she has cardiovascular disease.

The 59-year-old attended Monday’s ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel with her husband Michael.

The presenter shared her latest health update on a British Heart Foundation special of her Begin Again podcast.

Davina attended the Pride of Britain Awards last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina McCall stuns at Pride of Britain

For Monday’s appearance, Davina paired a sparkling nude corset top with a long black skirt.

She finished the outfit with black stilettos and carried a nude clutch.

Michael wore a navy blazer as the couple posed together for photographs. Davina appeared in good spirits during their red carpet outing.

Davina’s changing approach to work

Davina’s recent health experiences have already prompted her to reconsider how much she takes on.

She was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2024 and breast cancer in 2025. She received the all-clear in April.

Speaking on the Miss Me? podcast in January, she explained that breast cancer had pushed her to make changes.

Her brain tumour had initially prompted her to consider reducing stress. The subsequent diagnosis convinced her to put that into practice.

“I’m going to work a four-day week,” she said.

Davina described wanting a better balance and making her own wellbeing a priority.

On her latest Begin Again episode, she also reflected on how illness had changed her outlook.

“Once you’ve been ill, you think ‘Oh, I thought I was invincible.'”

Davina attended the ceremony with husband Michael (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina McCall discusses high cholesterol amid cardiovascular disease

On Begin Again, Davina welcomed heart attack survivor Louise McGill to discuss her experience.

Louise had suffered a heart attack despite a recent health check suggesting she was low risk.

When Louise mentioned slightly raised cholesterol before her heart attack, Davina recognised similarities with her own experience.

She explained that her cholesterol had been high for some time. She had understood that her high good cholesterol offset the bad, and questioned whether raised cholesterol should be a warning.

Cardiovascular disease is an umbrella term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. It is often associated with fatty deposits building up inside arteries.

High cholesterol is one of several recognised risk factors, alongside high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes.

Davina had previously discussed her cholesterol with Female First in 2021.

She said she first discovered it was high around 20 years earlier, when she was preparing for pregnancy. She also explained that she continued having regular checks to monitor it.

Read more: Davina McCall reveals husband Michael likes her ‘furry boobs’ as she admits: ‘I’m a bit embarrassed about it’

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