Davina McCall reveals husband Michael likes her ‘furry boobs’ as she admits: ‘I’m a bit embarrassed about it’

Davina McCall says her husband Michael Douglas embraces every part of her body, including the natural hair on her chest.

The presenter made the playful admission during a joint interview with Closer.

Michael also outlined plans to slow down professionally after another five years of hard work.

Davina and Michael got married last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina McCall shares husband Michael’s affectionate reaction

Davina described her chest as “a bit furry”, explaining: “I don’t know if anyone else is. He says it makes me more cuddly, but I’m a bit embarrassed about it.”

Michael’s answer was simple: “I quite like the fluff!”

The pair also discussed their shared work and longer-term plans.

They have hosted the Making The Cut podcast together since 2020. Both now hope to take the programme before live audiences.

Michael confirmed they are currently looking for a venue.

Their ambitions sit alongside a longer-term wish to enjoy a quieter pace. For now, work remains part of their life together.

Michael supported Davina through her health scares

The couple’s playful update follows a difficult period for Davina’s health.

Doctors discovered a benign brain tumour during a routine check-up in 2024. Davina underwent surgery to remove the colloid cyst.

She later received an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis after noticing a lump and seeking medical advice.

Following surgery, Davina said she received the all-clear earlier this year. She encouraged followers to check themselves and attend mammogram appointments when due.

Michael remained beside her through both health scares.

Before her brain operation, he created a 25-minute playlist named Sleep, My Love. Davina said it helped her through intense fear before surgery.

The playlist remains part of their life. Davina said they still listen to it several times each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Davina and Michael embrace their new freedom

Davina’s three children are now adults, giving the couple more time together.

She said their lives have changed and joked that they have “gone absolutely bonkers”.

That freedom has included festivals, dancing and trips to Ibiza. Davina also recalled attending Glastonbury and using a blackout sleep mask afterwards.

Michael described using earplugs while aiming for eight hours’ sleep. Their enthusiasm for dancing comes with a focus on rest.

Davina also stays active through reformer Pilates, running and music. She has previously said exercise can help clear her head.

Davina and Michael’s relationship and two weddings

Davina and Michael first met during her Big Brother years in the early 2000s. Michael worked on her hair at the time.

A long friendship followed before their relationship became romantic in 2018. That was one year after Davina split from Matthew Robertson.

Michael later proposed on a clifftop during an Ibiza holiday last summer. They then marked their marriage with two wedding celebrations. The first took place near their Kent home in December.

Close family and friends attended the small ceremony. Davina and Michael held a larger garden celebration at home in late July.

Their newlywed life now mixes work, festivals, fitness and plenty of affection.

Read more: Davina McCall, 58, defies age in tiny shorts with rarely-seen daughters

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