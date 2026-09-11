7 Up‘s Charles Furneaux walked away from the landmark Up series at just 21, but he has now agreed to return for its emotional 70 Up finale.

Charles was one of the original seven-year-old children chosen to take part in the extraordinary TV experiment in 1964.

Every seven years, the cameras returned to check in on his life and see how he had changed.

Charles Furneaux, far right, makes his return to Up in series finale 70 Up (Credit: ITV)

However, Charles decided he had had enough after 21 Up aired in 1977 and stayed away from the cameras for almost five decades.

Now the retired TV producer has agreed to take part in the highly anticipated 70 Up finale, although fans will not see him sitting down for a traditional interview.

7 Up’s Charles Furneux returns for 70 Up finale

Charles caused a stir when he announced his departure from the Up series after appearing in 21 Up.

Almost 50 years later, he has agreed to revisit the programme as it reaches its final chapter.

There is, however, a catch. Charles has made it clear that he does not want to appear on camera.

Instead, he contributes voiceover commentary, explaining his feelings about the series and revealing what ultimately made him walk away.

The programme will show several photographs of Charles today, but viewers will not get a clear look at his face.

The images show him climbing, which remains his favourite pastime, but his face has deliberately been hidden.

Charles explains that his concerns about television were central to his decision to leave.

He says: “There is an issue over TV and what it does to people. That was my concern with Michael [Apted, the director] and why I didn’t engage from 28.

“I felt he had cast everyone and they had their role to fulfil. And didn’t they know it in some cases.”

Charles felt he had been ‘cast’ alongside John and Andrew (Credit: ITV)

‘They weren’t mates of mine’

Charles went on to build a career away from the cameras, working as a newspaper editor before becoming a BBC producer.

His contribution to 70 Up also explores how he came to be involved in the original documentary series in the first place.

Charles reveals that his parents signed him up without realising quite how significant the project would become.

He was then filmed alongside John Brisby and Andrew Brackfield, despite feeling that he did not belong with the pair.

“I was stuck with two boys who, while perfectly nice, weren’t mates of mine,” Charles says. “And I was going to be forever branded, in terms of casting, as part of that group. I felt I was different to them.”

The repeated filming became something Charles came to dread, particularly as he got older.

Charles said he used to “dread the seven-year cycle”. He adds: “21 was quite painful to film. Already I look a bit different to the other two. I felt I had a sense of being trapped in a situation that wasn’t me.”

When does 70 Up start?

70 Up will be shown across two hour-long episodes, with the first airing at 9pm on ITV1 on Tuesday September 15, 2026.

The second episode will follow one week later and will also begin at 9pm on ITV1.

ITV will also broadcast two documentaries about the Up series, although a broadcast date for those programmes has not yet been confirmed.

We’ll bring you more details as soon as they are announced.

Read more: 7 Up star Nick Hitchon bravely filmed footage for 70 Up finale just 72 hours before he died

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