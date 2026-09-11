ITV has broken its silence on Sir Tom Jones’ shocking exit from The Voice UK and confirmed that Cheryl, Stacey Solomon, Alesha Dixon and Aitch have joined the show.

The Sun released photos on Friday showing Cheryl, Stacey and Aitch arriving at MediaCityUK as filming apparently got underway.

Cheryl’s appointment would bring a familiar talent-show face to a coaching line-up that now blends established mentors with two newcomers.

It follows Sir Tom Jones’ departure from The Voice UK. ITV has spoken out on the changes.

Cheryl arrived at The Voice studios for filming (Credit: John Rainford)

ITV announces new coaches and hosts for The Voice UK as Cheryl joins

Cheryl is no stranger to the pressure of a major television singing competition, having served intermittently as a judge on The X Factor between 2008 and 2014.

She helped Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry claim victory during that time, winning the competition twice.

Now 43, the Girls Aloud singer will be stepping back into a judging role that will be instantly familiar to viewers. Kelly Rowland and will.i.am remain as coaches on the ITV show, while Cheryl and rapper Aitch join as the two new faces.

Meanwhile, Aitch also arrived at the studios.

Photographs obtained by The Sun showed Cheryl arriving at the Manchester studio in a roomy checked shirt. Her appearance provides the first glimpse of this latest reported chapter in her television comeback.

In addition, Stacey Solomon was also seen arriving at the studios. She’ll host series 15 alongside Alesha Dixon.

ITV statement in full

ITV has said: “ITV today reveals a brand new line-up for The Voice UK as Alesha Dixon and Stacey Solomon take the reins as hosts for Series 15.

“The famous red chairs will see the arrival of two musical forces making their debut as coaches. Platinum-selling rap artist Aitch and global pop icon Cheryl are set to begin their hunt for the nation’s next vocal powerhouse.”

In addition, ITV said: “These new additions will take their places alongside international superstar Kelly Rowland, who makes her highly anticipated return for a second series as a coach. They join long-standing The Voice UK legend will.i.am.

“ITV would like to thank the irreplaceable Sir Tom Jones for all his years on The Voice UK, and the countless incredible and unforgettable moments he gave the show. He has brought joy to audiences, and to every singer who performed for him and with him.”

Stacey Solomon will host the next series of The Voice UK (Credit: Grant Buchanan)

Sir Tom Jones addresses The Voice UK exit

Sir Tom had been part of The Voice UK since it launched in 2012, making him one of the show’s longest-serving and most recognisable coaches. His exit therefore marks a major change for the programme.

In a statement shared on social media, Sir Tom wrote: “To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience.”

Sir Tom said financial difficulty involving insurance was the reason he had been given for his departure.

Sir Tom Jones has left The Voice UK (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Meanwhile, recent reports have also claimed that Will.i.am feels “furious” about Tom’s exit. A source told The Sun: “It’s seriously awkward as will.i.am is furious with how producers have handled things and is making his feelings known behind the scenes.

“Last weekend Sir Tom was packing his bags for the judges’ meeting, now he’s been dropped.”

Read more: Carol Vorderman hits out at ITV’s ‘terrible decision’ to axe Tom Jones from The Voice UK

Representatives for will.i.am have been contacted for comment.

The Voice UK continues at 7pm on ITV1 on Saturday September 12, 2026.

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