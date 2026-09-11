Kelly Brook has been unveiled as the ambassador for Next’s new fuller-bust lingerie range.

The 46-year-old models lace balconette and plunge bras in photographs released for the campaign.

Kelly shared a selection from the shoot on Instagram. Her caption showed that the modelling opportunity still feels special.

“Can’t believe I still get to do this in all my Glory,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)

Kelly Brook puts body confidence at heart of Next campaign

Kelly placed self-confidence ahead of pressure to look perfect in the promotional video.

“For me, lingerie has never been about perfection,” she said.

“It’s confidence, embracing your body, and feeling amazing in it,” Kelly added.

She also described lingerie as feminine, empowering, effortless and completely personal to each wearer.

Together, those comments set out the message behind her new role with the retailer. Rather than presenting perfection as the goal, Kelly focused on confidence and embracing your body.

The images spotlight her curves across the two bra styles named in the campaign. Lace features prominently on both the balconette and plunge designs.

The shoot combines that product focus with Kelly’s wider message about feeling good in lingerie. Her followers responded to both sides of the campaign.

Kelly’s post was praised by her followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“So beautiful always xxx,” Helen Flanagan wrote.

“This is so awesome!!! Congrats!!!” Sian Welby added.

“Brilliant. Gorgeous underwear for us busty gals. Looking amazing Kelly,” a third remarked.

“Jeremy is the luckiest man on the planet,” a fourth insisted.

“WOW!!!!” a stunned fan shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEXT (@nextofficial)

Kelly reflects on settled life with Jeremy Parisi

Away from the campaign, Kelly has also spoken about her settled life with martial artist Jeremy Parisi.

In 2024, Kelly told OK! that married life was going well. She described a routine involving her work, dog and husband.

Kelly contrasted that life with the years when she regularly ran around town. She said the change felt surprising but amazing.

In July, she marked her fourth wedding anniversary with Jeremy through another personal Instagram post.

The model shared a black-and-white photograph showing the couple holding hands on their wedding day. She also posted a short video from their wedding location in Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)

Her anniversary caption included an affectionate message in Italian for Jeremy.

Kelly and Jeremy started their relationship in 2015 after meeting online. During a 2016 HuffPost UK interview, Kelly explained when his reliability first impressed her.

She recalled Jeremy arriving early while she waited to be collected from her hotel. It was pouring with rain at the time.

His early arrival made a lasting impression on Kelly. She said his reliability helped her feel like a priority in their relationship.

Read more: Heartbreaking death that stopped Kelly Brook from moving house: ‘I didn’t tell the new owners’

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