Vernon Kay revealed a seasick fishing trip with Tess Daly has left him unable to listen to Moby’s Play.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 ahead of Moby’s appearance, he recalled rough waters during a holiday in Tenerife.

He said: “So every time I hear a single track from that, I am swaying like a flag in the breeze. It’s horrendous.”

The recollection comes after Vernon and Tess announced their separation in May.

They said they would “remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents”. Their statement made clear that parenting would remain their priority.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly announced their marriage split earlier this year (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay celebrates daughter Phoebe’s 22nd birthday

The holiday anecdote follows a much happier family moment for Vernon: his eldest daughter Phoebe Kay’s 22nd birthday.

He marked the occasion on his Radio 2 show on Friday, October 16, while speaking to Sara Cox.

The presenter reflected on how quickly the years had passed, asking: “Where? Where has that time gone?”

Later, he posted a series of photographs on social media to celebrate his daughter’s big day.

His birthday message read: “Happy Birthday PHOEBE KAY!!! 22 Time flies!! A joy watching you become the woman you are!”

Vernon and Tess also share a younger, teenage daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

Vernon Kay recalls Tenerife fishing trip with Tess Daly

The fishing excursion took place during a holiday Vernon and Tess spent together in Tenerife. He remembered rough waves and a boatful of passengers who struggled as the vessel moved.

Vernon was emphatic that he and Tess weren’t the only people having a difficult time at sea.

Read more: ‘Fears’ for Tess Daly as she’s ‘delaying the inevitable’ with Vernon Kay following marriage split

He said: “Every single person on the fishing trip, about ten of us. Every single person, I’m not even lying. I’m not exaggerating. I am telling you the truth. Every single person was sicky, sicky, poo, poo.”

As the passengers tried to cope, the boat’s background music provided a soundtrack Vernon still associates with the sickness.

He recalled: “Either over the side, or in the communal toilet, it was grim. And the music playing in the background was Moby’s Play album.”

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