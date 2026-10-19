Kym Marsh ‘planning secret fourth wedding’ months after engagement to boyfriend Tom Dickinson

Kym Marsh is reportedly planning a big fourth wedding next summer, following her engagement to boyfriend Tom Dickinson.

A source told The Sun that preparations are progressing ahead of her Hear’Say reunion tour.

However, her spokesman gave The Sun a more cautious update: “Kym and Tom are still looking at venues and haven’t set a date yet.”

Friends have previously voiced concerns about the speed of the relationship, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Kym’s affectionate Instagram posts have drawn mixed reactions from followers. Some questioned her repeated public declarations of love, while others defended her right to enjoy her relationship.

Supporters congratulated the couple and urged others to stop making unkind remarks. Those comments followed her relationship posts, rather than the latest wedding claims.

Kym and Tom got engaged in Paris earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kym Marsh’s fourth wedding plans with boyfriend

According to The Sun’s source, the couple have viewed venues and believe they may have found their preferred option.

They are also said to have approached wedding videographers and started asking bridesmaids to join the celebrations.

The Sun reports that one of Tom’s relatives was asked to be a bridesmaid during a meal last week.

Kym, 50, is also thought to want all four of her grandchildren involved, if possible.

A source explained how the preparations fit around her return to music: “Kym is keen to get the main planning out of the way before she goes on tour next year.”

Hear’Say and Liberty X are teaming up for a 13-date arena tour next year.

ED! has contacted Kym’s reps for comment.

Kym reportedly met Tom last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kym Marsh and Tom Dickinson’s romance

Tom proposed during a trip to Paris in March, after the pair began dating the previous autumn.

He is said to have consulted Kym’s mum, Pauline, and her adult children before popping the question.

On Instagram last month, Kym posted photographs of the couple together, including a kiss during a gondola trip in Venice.

She wrote: “This last year has been my favourite and I can’t wait for our next adventure.”

A wedding would mark the former Coronation Street actress’s fourth marriage.

She married EastEnders actor Jack Ryder in 2002, before their divorce in 2009. Her marriage to Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas lasted from 2012 until 2014.

She later married Army officer Scott Ratcliff in October 2021; they separated in 2023.

Read more: Suzanne Shaw breaks silence on Myleene Klass skipping Hear’Say reunion

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