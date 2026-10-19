Vogue Williams stuns in tiny bikini in new family pictures just weeks after welcoming baby son

Vogue Williams has shared black bikini photos with her baby son during a family half-term break in Jersey.

She posted the pictures on Instagram, where followers praised the snapshots of her family of six.

“Gorgeous family,” one follower commented.

The holiday update follows Vogue’s response to a comment about going out with her baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Vogue Williams addresses parenting criticism

On her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Vogue described a comment left on her separate podcast with Amber.

She told co-host Joanne McNally that the commenter objected to mothers taking month-old babies out. According to Vogue, the message claimed there was a maternity law preventing this.

However, she said she had actually been in her bedroom with her baby at the time.

Vogue described answering sarcastically, agreeing that mothers should remain at home for one or two years after giving birth. She said the commenter then deleted their message.

Since the birth, Vogue has resumed some work commitments, including co-hosting both of her podcasts. Joanne also suggested that other women could be particularly quick to judge new mothers.

Vogue Williams poses in bikini as she shares her Jersey family break

Vogue, 41, travelled to Jersey with husband Spencer Matthews, 38, and their four children. The couple married in 2018.

Their baby son joined Vogue for a swim, while other pictures showed more moments from the family’s break.

Vogue also joked about the children’s behaviour during the trip.

She said: “A weekend away in Jersey with family… so chilled and relaxed and the kids didn’t misbehave once… NOT!”

She also asked followers for half-term activity recommendations in London and Dublin.

Vogue Williams enjoyed a family trip after welcoming her son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue says son’s bike was stolen

Elsewhere on My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue said someone had stolen her son’s bike from outside her home.

She explained that she stored the family’s bicycles in a tent at the front of the property.

Her four-year-old son’s small Frog bike was the only one not locked to the others, she said. There hadn’t been enough space to secure it alongside the other bikes.

Read more: Vogue Williams reveals desire to confront woman who slept with her cheating ex

Joanne questioned the storage arrangement, telling Vogue she wouldn’t keep belongings in a tent outside.

Vogue explained her thinking: “But I was like it is a kids bike, nobody is going to steal a kids bike.”

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