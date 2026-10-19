Davina McCall shares fresh health diagnosis following brain tumour surgery: ‘I thought I was invincible’

Davina McCall has revealed she has cardiovascular disease in a new update on her health.

The presenter, 59, spoke during Sunday’s British Heart Foundation special of her Begin Again podcast. She welcomed heart attack survivor Louise McGill for the conversation.

Davina also spoke about feeling vulnerable following her breast cancer diagnosis.

She reflected: “Once you’ve been ill, you think ‘Oh, I thought I was invincible’.”

Her latest disclosure follows a rare brain tumour diagnosis in 2024 and breast cancer in November 2025. She received the all-clear in April.

Davina reveals she has cardiovascular disease (Credit: YouTube)

Davina McCall plans a four-day working week following health issues

Davina had already outlined plans to reduce her workload before this latest podcast episode.

Speaking on the Miss Me? podcast in January, she explained how her health experiences had prompted a rethink. After her brain tumour was removed, she recognised the need to reduce stress.

But she said her subsequent breast cancer diagnosis pushed her to put those changes into practice.

She set out her plan: “I’m going to work a four-day week.”

Davina explained that she felt better about her life as she sought a healthier balance. Having previously found change frightening, she said difficult experiences had brought some of her biggest periods of personal growth.

Davina previously had a brain tumour and breast cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Davina discusses cardiovascular disease and cholesterol checks

On Begin Again, Louise described having slightly raised cholesterol before her heart attack. A recent health check had placed her at low risk.

That prompted Davina to discuss her own longstanding high cholesterol.

She recalled understanding that her higher good cholesterol had been considered to offset the bad. However, she questioned whether high cholesterol should be seen as an important warning sign.

Louise encouraged women to have their cholesterol checked, particularly during menopause.

Davina’s cholesterol concerns predate her more recent health diagnoses. Speaking to Female First in 2021, she said she had first learned about it around 20 years earlier.

She explained that she had sought blood tests while preparing for her first pregnancy. Those tests revealed her high cholesterol, which she has continued to monitor through regular checks.

During that interview, Davina highlighted how the condition could go unnoticed without testing. She also stressed that it was something people could manage.

Cardiovascular disease is an umbrella term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels.

The NHS describes cholesterol as a fatty substance in the blood, with excess amounts potentially causing serious health problems.

Read more: Davina McCall reveals she had ‘advanced Alzheimer’s’ following brain tumour surgery: ‘I couldn’t remember anything’

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